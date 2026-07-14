3 Key Carolina Panthers Rookies' Madden 27 Ratings Leaked Early

Madden ratings do not relate to on-field production. Find an NFL team whose fans are happy with every single player's rating. You can't. When the Carolina Panthers' numbers do officially get revealed, there will be complaints.

Still, it can be both fun and educational. It's fun to see where the Panthers rank, and it can be informative to learn what other NFL fans/analysts think of certain players. If nothing else, it's good conversation fodder.

And while the Panthers had an unofficial reveal that is looking to be a little premature at this point, new leaks have revealed the ratings of three key rookies for Carolina.

Three Panthers rookies get Madden 27 ratings early via leaks

Texas Tech defensive lineman Lee Hunter (DL15) during the NFL Scouting Combine | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier this offseason, some leaks suggested that the Panthers' ratings for Madden 27 had been revealed. While it remains to be seen what the numbers will end up being when the reveals are made by EA Sports, a leaker has come forth with some rookie ratings.

A different leaker also revealed Derrick Brown's overall rating, and you can read more on that here. The three rookies in question for the Panthers are their first three picks from the 2026 NFL draft:

Monroe Freeling - 75 OVR

Lee Hunter - 74 OVR

Chris Brazzell - 72 OVR

#Panthers rookies’ leaked Madden 27 ratings:



Monroe Freeling - 75 OVR

Lee Hunter - 74 OVR

Chris Brazzell II - 72 OVR



(@MUTLeaksXXVII) pic.twitter.com/yGnhJMj3rd — SleeperPanthers (@SleeperCarolina) July 12, 2026

That feels pretty accurate, and it feels like it represents their draft stocks. Freeling was a great prospect, but he was viewed as a long-term project, so the slight bump over Hunter, a second-round prospect, feels right. Brazzell being slightly behind those two makes sense.

However, it's also worth noting that these ratings are largely meaningless now, even for gamers. For fans and analysts, they don't really matter much to actual NFL discourse, but they are also likely to change.

These ratings are based on zero NFL experience. There is no way to predict how rookies will do in the NFL, and that's what this is: a prediction. By Week 1, these numbers will likely be very different once there's some preseason tape.

Carolina Panthers tackle Monroe Freeling (57) during the first day of mini camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And by Week 5, when the actual NFL experience comes into play, they will have changed drastically once again. Brazzell could end up being the steal of the draft and jump up to 78 by then. He could also turn out to be a total bust and drop to 67. Anything can happen.

But for now, this appears to be where the Panthers' top three selections landed.