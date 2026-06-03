Commanders DT Daron Payne is Perfect Panthers Trade Target During OTAs

OTAs are in full swing across the NFL, but GMs are still working, still on the phones, seeing how rosters can be further improved late into the offseason. For the Carolina Panthers, there won't be any Myles Garrett or AJ Brown-type blockbuster move they'll make. Carolina can still add to this roster, though, and even add sure-fire starters that could still be available.

The defensive line has already seen some new talent added, as the Panthers used their second-round pick to draft Lee Hunter out of Texas Tech. Even with drafting Hunter, there's another potential starter who is more of a proven commodity in the NFL that could be traded.

Daron Payne May Be On His Way Out of Washington

Bleacher Report's Moe Moton dropped his list of potential trade candidates for each team in the NFL. Washington's option was Daron Payne. Moton outlines how Payne's production has dipped since earning his lucrative contract extension, and that the Commanders have a potential building block nose tackle in Jer'Zhan Newton.

Moton didn't list any potential trade destinations, but the Panthers would make a ton of sense, especially with Daron Payne entering the final year of his deal. Had Payne still had two or three years left on his contract, the Panthers would just be better off seeing what they have in Lee Hunter right away.

Why Carolina Should Trade For Daron Payne

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs the ball past Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 27-18. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin | Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Daron Payne hasn't had more than four sacks since 2022, but next to Derrick Brown, Carolina wouldn't ask Payne to go out and have a 10+ sack season with a ton of pressures. Payne is clearly entering the phase of his career where he can be a complementary piece, with flashes of game-breaking ability.

Carolina would likely only have Payne for only a year anyway, with Lee Hunter waiting in the wings in that scenario, learning and developing on the practice field and with some in-game reps alongside two veterans who have played at an elite level.

A move like this also gives Carolina some added, much-needed depth on the defensive line, with potential starting-level talent in Lee Hunter behind Brown and Payne.

What a Trade for Daron Payne Would Cost

Aug 2, 2025; Charlottle, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers team manager Dan Morgan during Fanfest at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Payne would likely have to be traded for a day two pick, third, or fourth rounder. The main reason Carolina would be hesitant to make the deal is absorbing Payne's $21 million salary for this upcoming year, which is why he'd likely be a rental.

Nonetheless, if Carolina is serious about solidifying themselves as a contender and a mainstay at the top of the NFC South, this move gives them another veteran who has been solid in the league for years.