Jaelan Phillips is One NFL Newcomer to Watch As Soon As Week 1 Arrives

The Carolina Panthers enter the 2026 NFL season with a reloaded roster, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Carolina approached free agency with a sense of urgency, and operated as a team that thinks they can win now, and in the long term.

The defense saw improvements with Devin Lloyd signing with Carolina in free agency and Lee Hunter being traded up for and selected in the second round of the NFL Draft. Even with those two acquisitions, the biggest signing of all was Jaelan Phillips.

Phillips was widely considered the top pass rusher in this free agency class, and the Panthers made an offer that couldn't be refused. A four-year $120 million deal got Phillips to Carolina, and it was much needed.

The Panthers' pass rush was clearly the worst in the NFL in 2025. Posting just a 26.2% pressure rate, Carolina ranked dead last in that regard. It doesn't stop there either, the Panthers were 30th in sacks, only notching 30.

Adding Phillip's can change everything, and one NFL analyst thinks his presence will bring an impact early.

NFL Analyst Names Jaelan Phillips as Player to Watch in Week 1

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NFL.com's Matt Okada dropped his list of the most highly anticipated Week 1 debuts. For the Bears-Panthers Week 1 matchup, Phillips was named as the biggest potential difference-maker. This makes perfect sense for this matchup specifically; the Bears didn't make any moves on their defense that match the impact and need that Phillips fills for Carolina.

Okada backed up his selection of Phillips by bringing up his pressures, totaling 63 on the season. What's more impressive about the Panthers' new edge rusher is his pressure rate, which ranked fifth in the league at 15.9%. If that pace continues, not only should Phillips make his mark himself, but he will also create windows for others, like Nic Scourton and Derrick Brown, to get sacks.

What Will Change From the Last Time the Panthers Played the Bears

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The last time the Panthers played the Bears was in 2024. Carolina posted only one sack in that game. Obviously, there have been massive changes for both teams since then. One thing's for sure: Carolina's pass rush should actually be a threat to Bears QB Caleb Williams this time around, and ideally force him into making mistakes.

Williams can be electric with the ball in his hands and create chunk plays out of nothing. Even so, his completion percentage sat at just 58% in 2025. For context, that's worse than Dillon Gabriel's on the Browns, who didn't finish the year as a starter.

More pressure can lead to more mistakes, and the addition of Phillips to this Panthers' defensive line means that Williams won't have it as easy as he did in 2024.