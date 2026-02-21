NFL Insider Makes Panthers Pick He’s Not Even Sold On in Latest Mock

The Athletic is getting a late start to mock draft season, as the staff collectively put together their mock draft 1.0. In this mock, different writers chimed in on different picks and why each team would go after the players they drafted.

The Carolina Panthers’ pick in the mock 1.0 wasn’t a surprising pick positionally,, but does raise questions.

The Panthers drafted Akheem Mesidor with the 19th pick overall in the Athletics mock 1.0. Medisor was one of the standout edge rushers who helped lead the Miami Hurricanes to a National Championship birth in 2026.

Medisor was extremely productive for the Hurricanes in his final season in college. Mesidor posted a monster stat line, 38 solo tackles, 12.5 sacks, and four forced fumbles on the season.

This is why I think Miami DE Akheem Mesidor is the best pure Pass Rusher in the 2026 NFL Draft⬇️ pic.twitter.com/87g4CXOAwJ — LandonTengwall (@LandonTengwall) February 18, 2026

Mesidor can move along the line, excelling on the edge and inside as well. His effort is unmatched, and he often wins one-on-one matchups and brings pressure to opposing QBs.

PFF ranked Mesidor 3rd amongst all edge rushers in the country, giving him a 92.5 grade on the season. His 55 pressures rank eighth amongst all edge rushers as well.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) with Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The issue with Akheem Mesidor as a prospect

All the stats and tape around Akheem Mesidor make him seem like a top-five pick; he was that effective. There’s just one issue, though: he turns 25 years old before the NFL Draft takes place.

In the Athletic’s assessment of Carolina’s mock pick, writer Joseph Person was seemingly talking himself out of the pick he predicited himself.

In Person’s assessment, he stated, “I immediately experienced buyer’s remorse after making this pick because of the age concerns.” “I’ll consider this my warm-up mock and will probably look to go younger in the next one.”

Akheem Mesidor will be a 25 yr old rookie. Totally get how that clouds the eval as a late breakout guy



But what a year it has been for him. Fascinating prospect as half of the Stocky Edge Bros. Some insane rushes this season. Look at this get-off. Hard guy for OL to hit square pic.twitter.com/ql3VFi2WS4 — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) January 2, 2026

Even the writer who made the mock pick for Carolina knows it’s not the right call. Seeing a 25-year-old come in as a rookie and dominate right away just doesn’t always happen. By the time Mesidor really adjusts to the NFL level after six years of College football, he could be 27.

The tape on Mesidor doesn’t lie; there were games where he was the game changer instead of his teammate and fellow future draft pick Rueben Bain Jr.

His birth certificate doesn’t lie either, though, and it's a reasonable cause to keep caution despite how good Mesidor looks on tape and how he does at the combine.