Carolina Panthers Make Mistake R1 But Redeem With R2 Pick in Latest Mock

The Carolina Panthers have the 19th pick in the first round of the NFL draft and the 51st pick in the second round. Those two picks will likely be used on immediate starters at the most glaring positions of need.

The general thinking is that the Panthers will get an edge and a linebacker with those two picks, but things can change. The draft board might force the team's hand another way, which is where Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer has them going.

The only problem is that they throw away their first-round pick with a glaring miss in his mock draft. Fortunately, the second pick is much better.

Panthers misfire in round one of latest mock

The Panthers do need to address the offensive line, but they need a center and a left tackle. What they don't need is more guards. Unfortunately, Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News sees them taking Penn State guard Olaivavega Ioane.

"The Panthers need some interior line help in front of Bryce Young, and the running game and Ioane would be a nice upgrade on either the left or right side," Iyer argued.

The Panthers don't have an impenetrable offensive line, but they do have two highly-paid guards who aren't going to be replaced. Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis are halfway through $100 million and $56 million deals, respectively.

Taking the chance that a rookie will be an upgrade over two established, good guards is a bold swing that just doesn't need to be taken. Ioane is a good player, and he can technically play center, but the Panthers should not be looking at IOL first.

They should've taken one of the following, all of whom were still available:

EDGE Cashius Howell

OT Spencer Fano

OT Kadyn Proctor

TE Kenyon Sadiq

EDGE R Mason Thomas

ILB CJ Allen

This would be a huge misfire and a backbreaking mistake by Dan Morgan and company.

Panthers nail second pick in Vinnie Iyer's draft

If that's how it goes, then there'd be no sense in wallowing in the frustration. The Panthers would, in this scenario, miss on their first pick. They have other picks to make, though, including the 51st.

This is where Vinnie Iyer has them making a much better pick: Missouri inside linebacker Josiah Trotter, the 237-pound tackling machine.

"The Panthers need to get more active on the second level for Ejiro Evero. Trotter is a physical run-stopping tackler with some coverage upside," Iyer wrote.

The Panthers badly need to address the ILB spot. Trevin Wallace has so far not been productive. Christian Rozeboom is a free agent, and he was so bad that the Panthers ought to let him walk.

That would leave the depth chart in an awful spot. Even if Rozeboom comes back, there'd be no hope of improvement with the same failed duo in the middle as last year. Trotter would be an instant starter and upgrade.

While the combination of Ioane and Trotter isn't perfect, getting a starting inside linebacker is crucial here.