Carolina Panthers linked to ‘legitimate weapon’ in NFL draft

Once again, Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report has come up with an interesting topic. This time, he’s looking at the six teams that fell in the wild card round last week, and pairs them with a 2026 NFL draft prospect that could help the club take another step forward.

This season, the Carolina Panthers won the NFC South for the first time since 2015. However, the franchise still hasn’t won a postseason game since that same season 10 years ago. Dave Canales’s club came up short last Saturday in a shootout with the Rams, 34-31.

In order to boost the league’s 27th-ranked offense and the NFL’s 26th-ranked passing attack, Sobleski suggested that Canales and general manager Dan Morgan “take a page out of the Los Angeles Rams’ book and invest in the tight end position.”

“The Rams’ offense has evolved throughout Sean McVay’s tenure,” added Sobleski, “from a unit that utilized the highest rate of 11 personnel (one running back, one tight end and three wide receivers) at the onset to 13 personnel (one running back, three tight ends and one wide receiver) this season.

"As Carolina continues to build around Bryce Young with the hope of getting the most out of the 2023 No. 1 overall draft pick, the front office must add the right weaponry to the offense and maximize what it does best. Currently, the Panthers lack a legitimate threat at tight end.”

In Canales’s first season in 2024, four tight ends combined for 60 grabs. That added up to just 595 yards (9.2 average) and three scores. Tommy Tremble accounted for two of those touchdowns, and the other by Ja’Tavion Sanders the other.

Those numbers rose a bit this past season. In 17 regular-season outings, four Panthers’ tight ends (Tremble, Sanders, James Mitchell, and rookie Mitchell Evans) totaled 78 grabs for 638 yards (8.2 average) and five TDs—two scores each by Tremble and Mitchell and the other by Sanders. That yards per catch is far from impressive, so…

“Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq is a complete tight end capable of creating chunk plays thanks to his athleticism,” said Sobleski, “controlling the middle of the field due to a strong frame and serving as the tip of the spear in the run game as a blocker. The last point is important, because Carolina's offense operates at its best when the run game gets going. Sadiq is a legitimate weapon when blocking out in space and in line.”

All told, Canales’s club finished 27th in the league in scoring this past season with 311 points. The team was limited to 17 or fewer points in 10 of their 17 regular-season contests, and totaled just 33 offensive TDs.

“A year ago,” added Sobleski, “Carolina drafted Tetairoa McMillan to give its offense a No. 1 target. He didn't disappoint as the front-runner for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. The Panthers can add Sadiq and further diversify the offensive scheme.”

