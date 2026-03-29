Panthers Land Next Derwin James in Mock As Carolina Completes Defensive Turnaround

The Carolina Panthers have done a ton of work to fix their defense over the last two offseasons. The vast majority of the rampant spending has gone to that defense that allowed the most points in NFL history in 2024.

They've all but completed that task. There are just a few remaining holes after signing Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd. Safety is one of them, even after signing Tre'von Moehrig last year. What if they paired him with Derwin James?

The Los Angeles Chargers safety isn't coming in via trade, but the Panthers could draft a safety with a James player comp. In CBS Sports' latest mock, that's exactly what they do.

Panthers draft Emmanuel McNeil-Warren to conclude defensive rebuild

Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (22) against the Wyoming Cowboys | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Imagine a defense like this: Derrick Brown, Jaelan Phillips, and Nic Scourton are up front. Devin Lloyd is roaming the middle, with Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson on the outside. Over the top, Tre'von Moehrig and Derwin James are holding it down.

Now, as mentioned, James isn't coming, but a mini version of him via the draft could be. According to CBS Sports' Josh Edwards, that's who the Panthers land after Dillon Thieneman (one pick prior) and Caleb Downs come off the board at safety.

"Carolina continues its investment in the defense. In the same offseason in which the Panthers signed edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Devin Lloyd, they now add Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in the first round," Edwards wrote.

This would mark the first time in several years that three safeties have gone in the first round. Edwards noted it happened in 2022, but Dax Hill has been a hybrid defender more than a safety for the Bengals.

Ironically, the better example, Edwards pointed out, was in 2018, when Minkah Fitzpatrick, Terrell Edmunds, and Derwin James himself were all drafted in round one.

The Panthers would have a pretty great defense if this happened. They'd have nailed the final true hole on the roster, and they could focus on depth from here on out or add to the offense.

Wyoming Cowboys running back Harrison Waylee (4) runs the ball against Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

They would still probably prefer another linebacker and another cornerback, but the linebacker class is deep enough to get one in the second or third round and cornerback isn't nearly big enough of a need to worry about it here.

In 2024, the Panthers had pretty much no talent (healthy and on the field) outside of Jaycee Horn, but this draft pick would mark the conclusion of a remarkable turnaround and give Carolina a stout defense.