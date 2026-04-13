Panthers Three-Round NFL Mock Draft: Dealer's Choice of Impactful Oregon Prospects

The Carolina Panthers have a lot of options in the NFL draft, especially early on. While they have addressed a ton of needs in free agency, holes remain, and those holes are best addressed in the first three rounds of the draft.

If they're going to get an impactful pass-catcher, it should probably be in the first or second round. If they're going to find an offensive lineman to develop, it should probably also be one of the first three picks they make.

Fortunately, they can do that and more. In this three-round mock draft, the Panthers land a pass-catcher and two linemen, one on offense and one on defense, to help bolster what is slowly becoming a much stronger roster.

Panthers 3-Round Mock Draft

1.19: Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq

Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

The Panthers could've selected Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman or Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq, both top prospects at their positions and positions of need for the Panthers. They also could've picked Olaivavega Ioane, but the Panthers do not need IOL this early.

Ultimately, Sadiq was the pick here because the offense needs some love after free agency, and safety's a deeper class than tight end. Plus, the Panthers can roll with Nick Scott, which isn't ideal but is better than leaving the tight end room as is.

2.51: Florida IDL Caleb Banks

Once again, there were hard choices to make here. Alabama WR Germie Bernard, Notre Dame RB Jadarian Price, and Cincinnati LB Jake Golday all would've made some sense, especially Golday. But the Panthers need to bolster the interior after cutting A'Shawn Robinson.

Caleb Banks is considered by some to be a first-round prospect with some injury concerns, so the Panthers can get an immense talent and elite partner for Derrick Brown up front here. Provided he's healthy, this could be the steal of the draft.

3.83: Iowa OL Gennings Dunker

Iowa Hawkeyes offensive lineman Gennings Dunker (67) runs onto the field during senior recognition | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Panthers need depth up front after losing Cade Mays, Austin Corbett, and Brady Christensen. They also need some long-term developmental pieces for when Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis hit free agency. They also need tackle depth for when Rasheed Walker, Ikem Ekwonu, and Taylor Moton hit free agency.

Gennings Dunker can do it all. He's projected to move to guard because of limited lateral quickness, but he can obviously play tackle and guard. He even has the versatility to play center, which the Panthers love in their backup linemen.