Panthers S Tre'von Moehrig: How No. 18 Player Can Mold Carolina Defense

Tre'von Moehrig was one of the most high-profile signings the Carolina Panthers made last year. The strong safety was brought in for his prowess as a run defender, and he helped transform the league's worst run defense into a middling but competent unit in just one season.

Now, the Panthers' defense has more playmakers around Moehrig, who recently got called a superstar in his own right by one NFL analyst. That should only make the safety even better this year than he was last year.

We ranked Moehrig 18th on our list of most important Panthers this year. He has the chance to be the key cog that unlocks this whole thing and transforms the Carolina defense.

Why Tre'von Moehrig remains an important Panthers player

Carolina Panthers safety Tre'von Moehrig (7) looks on after the game against the Dallas Cowboys | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Tre'von Moehrig has a particular set of skills, and those skills helped take the Panthers defense to new heights last season. He is perhaps the most important run defender on the field because he can line up in so many different ways and make plays in all three levels.

He's not really a hybrid like Isaiah Simmons or Jeremy Chinn was with the Panthers, but Moehrig does work as a sort of chess piece for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. So as long as he's up to his usual form, Moehrig will once again be a key figure for this defense.

The only reason he's not a whole lot higher on our list is because safety is typically viewed as a less valuable defensive position. It's why Caleb Downs managed to slide out of the top 10 in the NFL draft.

The other reason he gets dinged is because he's not great in pass coverage. He's a brilliant run defender, and he's extremely physical, but he's not the best at limiting plays over the top. He doesn't really have to be with Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson in coverage, but still.

This is also why Zakee Wheatley (or Nick Scott), who we ranked 19th on the list, is also important. Because of Moehrig's lone shortcoming in pass coverage, the other safety needs to be pretty good. Combined, they can make or break this defense.

Fortunately, Moehrig is more than good enough to hold up his end of that bargain and produce at a high level. So as long as the Panthers find the right complement, which we believe to be Wheatley, then they will have quite the safety combo.