What Early NFL Week 3 Odds Tell Us About Important Panthers Browns Matchup

The Carolina Panthers have a big game coming up this weekend. The Cleveland Browns aren't particularly scary, but they are coming off a big win, and the NFC South is tight this year. Every win is crucial.

Plus, the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football loom in Week 4, so this is a classic road trap game. What do the odds say about this one?

NFL Week 3 Odds: Panthers favored over Browns

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks on during the fourth quarter | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Carolina Panthers open as favorites on FanDuel over the Cleveland Browns, but not by a wide margin. They are 2.5-point favorites, sitting at -115 to cover the spread. The Browns are -105 to cover that line.

The Panthers are -146 to win outright on the moneyline. The Browns are +124 to upset the Panthers, so Carolina is not heavily favored on the road against Cleveland. The total is set at 41.5 points, and the over is -115, while the under is -105.

That suggests that the outcome is going to be something like Panthers 23, Browns 20. In other words, it's going to be a close one, and it doesn't look like the red-hot offense that has scored the most points in the NFC (second-most in the NFL) will be as prolific.

This should also tell the Panthers not to underestimate the Browns. They have been the league's laughingstock, and they have an unfortunate, unsettled QB situation, much like the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2.

But the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team many had pegged to dethrone the Panthers in the NFC South, underestimated the Browns at home, and they lost in a stunning upset. The Panthers cannot afford to overlook the Browns in Cleveland.

Carolina does have a good opportunity to keep the good times rolling on defense. The Browns are averaging 16.5 points per game, so the Panthers likely won't struggle like they did in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) and offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) celebrate | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Browns, however, might have the best defense Bryce Young and company have seen thus far. The Atlanta Falcons' defense might be strong, though they'll need some time for the stats to equalize after allowing 34 to the Panthers.

The Browns are giving up an average of 26.5 a game, so the Panthers may have to work hard for their points. Fortunately, the Browns traded Myles Garrett this offseason, so he won't be preying on rookie tackle Monroe Freeling or Rasheed Walker off the edge.

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