The Panthers (5-5) are still improving and in the lead in the NFC South division. Carolina completed a dramatic 35-33 comeback against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The Panthers’ defense is still struggling to stop teams from scoring. This could be a problem for the Panthers in the second half of the season. Panthers general manager Dan Morgan could have added some help at the trade deadline to address the defense, but he did not make any trades.

Panthers' Defense Still Needs More Help

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Will Lee III (24) causes Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) to fumble during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens managed to gain 421 yards on the day, with 157 yards on the ground. Derrick Henry ran for 94 yards, while Justice Hill added 69 yards on the ground. The Ravens managed to gain 7.1 yards per carry on the day, which made it hard for the Panthers to consistently stop the run.

Even though Carolina was able to make some big plays in the second half of the game, including two forced fumbles by cornerback Will Lee III and a pass breakup that helped set up the game-winning interception by defensive back Tyrel Dodson, relying on multiple turnovers to win a game in which your opponent gained so many yards on offense is not a way to consistently win in the NFL.

While the Panthers’ defense was able to hold the Ravens to just 83 yards in the second half after allowing 338 yards in the first half, the first half was more of the same from the Carolina defense. The Ravens were able to consistently gain yards on offense in the first half of the game.

Dan Morgan Missed an Opportunity at the Trade Deadline

Sep 13, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers did not make any trades before the Nov. 10 trade deadline. General manager Dan Morgan was reported to be searching for defensive help. He was reportedly receiving calls regarding defensive tackle Derrick Brown, but in the end did not trade one of the Panthers’ foundational players.

There are many reasons why the Panthers did not make any trades before the trade deadline. One reason is that they are up against the salary cap. Also, many of the players who were on injured reserve are returning to the team.

This is where another defensive player would have come in handy on Sunday. A veteran defensive lineman or linebacker would have given defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero more options, especially against teams that can run the ball and control the game on the ground.

With the Panthers in position to repeat as NFC South champions, the Panthers can continue to win games late in the game, get production from their running back, Chuba Hubbard, and create turnovers on defense.

Carolina is in position to win the NFC South again. This was a big win for Carolina but also highlighted some areas for improvement that could have been addressed prior to the trade deadline.