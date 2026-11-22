It’s 10 weeks and one game into the NFL’s 107th season and no team in the NFC South has a winning record. It’s hardly a shock considering each of the division’s four clubs finished below .500 a year ago.

Out of that mess emerged the Carolina Panthers, winners of the NFC South for the first time since 2015 albeit with an 8-9 resume. Dave Canales’s club emerged from the confusion thanks to a 3-1 record vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons—both who finished with 8-9 records as well.

The Panthers beat the Saints on a walk-off FG by Ryan Fitzgerald!#KeepPounding #CARvsNO pic.twitter.com/PR385dzhUd — False Finish (@FalseFinishHQ) November 15, 2026

Last week, the Panthers snapped a three-game losing streak with a last-second 20-17 victory at New Orleans. On Sunday, they can at least get back to the .500 mark if they can handle the Baltimore Ravens. Jesse Minter’s club opened the season with a 4-1 mark, but are in the midst of a five-game skid that has seen them outscored a combined 140-63 in those losses.

Can Devin Lloyd and an improving Carolina defense put the clamps on Jacoby Brissett, the Ravens’ fourth different starting quarterback this season, and always-dangerous Derrick Henry?

Panthers vs. Ravens History

USA TODAY Sports

There’s not a lot to go on here. The Carolina Panthers entered the league as an expansion team in 1995 and the Baltimore Ravens (formerly the Cleveland Browns) began play one year later. Hence, Sunday will mark just the eighth meeting between these franchises, with the Panthers owning a one-game lead in the series standings (4-3).

Baltimore came away with a 13-3 home victory back in 2022 in the teams’ last encounter. As for the Ravens’ last appearance in Charlotte, the Panthers came away with a 36-21 triumph in 2018.

Four Has Been an Unfortunate Number for the Ravens

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jesse Minter’s team has won just four games in his first season as the Ravens’ head coach and are the only team in the AFC North with a losing record. Baltimore has started four different quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley, Joe Fagnano, and Jacoby Brissett. The Ravens are minus-4 in turnover differential.

The aforementioned quarterbacks have combined for 10 touchdown passes, six interceptions, and three lost fumbles in 10 games for the Ravens this season. Meanwhile, Panthers’ signal-caller Bryce Young has thrown 16 TD passes, served up just six picks, and lost only two fumbles in nine contests in 2026.

Keep an Eye on Panthers’ OLB Jaelan Phillips

JAELAN PHILLIPS BRINGS SHOUGH DOWN



BRINGS THE GAME TO HALFTIME



PANTHERS LEAD 7-0 #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/peMzMktJAb — Oate Noats (@OatetheNoats) November 15, 2026

Running back Derrick Henry is in his third season with the Ravens, and began 2026 on a roll. After five games, he had amassed a combined 538 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns. It’s been a much different the last five weeks as the 11-year pro has been limited to 246 scrimmage yards and three TDs.

After missing three straight games, Carolina’s $120 million man came up with his best performance as member of the Panthers in the win at New Orleans. Jaelan Phillips with five tackles (4 solo), one sack, a pair of QB hits, and scooped up a second-quarter fumble by Saints’ quarterback Tyler Shough.