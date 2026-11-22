Carolina wants to keep its winning streak alive when the Ravens visit Bank of America Stadium this week. There are several fantasy decisions to consider ahead of Sunday's game, including three Panthers players who could factor into your lineup.

Tetairoa McMillan, Carolina's defense and Darren Waller each bring something different to the fantasy conversation heading into Week 11.

Tetairoa McMillan: Start

Oct 18, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McMillan hasn't been producing on the same level as he was earlier in the season, but he is still a key target for rookie quarterback Bryce Young.

As of late, defenses have started to lock on to the rookie receiver more and more, making it difficult for him to create space downfield. Carolina knows how important it is to get McMillan involved in the passing game and will look to do so on Sunday against the Ravens.

Marlon Humphrey will be out for the Ravens in Week 11, which should open up more opportunities for McMillan in this game. The Ravens have been struggling on defense in recent weeks during their five-game losing streak.

McMillan remains a player who can make a difference with just a few opportunities.

Fantasy call: Start McMillan.

Panthers D/ST: Sit

Oct 18, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee (16) is sacked by Carolina Panthers linebacker Devin Lloyd (55) during the first half at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers' defense has shown some life at times this season, but in a tough matchup, it is hard to rely on them for fantasy purposes.

The Ravens still have Derrick Henry in the backfield, and he will pose a huge threat to the Panthers' front seven. The Ravens also have enough weapons on offense to get the Panthers' defense off the field, which has been a struggle for them at times this season.

The Panthers average 1.6 sacks per game, which ranks 31st in the league.

Fantasy verdict: Sit Carolina's defense.

Darren Waller: Start (If Active)

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers tight end Darren Waller (88) catches a touchdown pass as Denver Broncos safety Jl Skinner (34) defends in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Waller gives the Panthers another receiving option, particularly when they need a target in the middle of the field. Bryce Young can benefit from having him available.

The Panthers tight end is dealing with a knee injury and was listed as questionable for Sunday's game after practicing in a limited capacity on Thursday and Friday.

The Ravens have given up some opportunities to opposing tight ends this season, and Waller is more than capable of taking advantage of them if he can stay on the field.

If Waller is active for Sunday's game, then fantasy owners can look to start him as a TE1 or TE2 in most leagues. However, if he is inactive for the game, then owners will have to look for alternatives.

Fantasy call: Start Waller if active.