The 2026 NFL draft will get underway tonight in Pittsburgh, and for the first time since 2019, the Panthers won't be slated to pick inside the top 10. Two years ago, they took Xavier Legette 32nd overall, making a deal with Buffalo to move up from the top spot in the second round.

So, where do the Panthers go tonight? What about the entire weekend? Here is my last batch of projected picks.

RD 1, Pick 19: WR Omar Cooper Jr. (Indiana)

In a lot of ways, it's hard for me to imagine Dan Morgan taking a receiver in the first round three years consecutively, but I'm not sure there will be a lineman that they are in love with on the board at that point. Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq has been heavily mocked to Carolina, but I just can't see him making it that far. Cooper makes a ton of sense because he can slide right into the slot and produce with McMillan and Coker/Legette on the outside. Carolina needs more production out of the slot, and Cooper can deliver.

RD 2, Pick 51: S A.J. Haulcy (LSU)

Haulcy isn't the biggest safety in the world, but you wouldn't know it by how fearless he is. He can lay the lumber while playing under control, knowing when to take his shots. Over his collegiate career, he hauled in 10 interceptions and had 19 passes defended. I'm really intrigued by his fit in Ejiro Evero's scheme and should be able to push for playing time immediately.

RD 3, Pick 83: DL Domonique Orange (Iowa State)

It might be a bit early to take a defensive lineman, but the depth there is a major concern. Orange is one of the more athletic interior d-linemen in this class and can help the Panthers improve against the run right away in a rotational role.

RD 4, Pick 119: TE Justin Joly (North Carolina State)

National tight end Justin Joly (17) of North Carolina State grabs a touchdown | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

We're throwing more mud on the tight end wall here, and who knows, maybe something sticks. Tight end is certainly a spot that the Panthers would love to solve, but if Sadiq isn't available, they shouldn't reach for one. Joly isn't going to be a starter as a rookie, but it's another option to work with and one that comes in as a proven pass catcher, hauling in 49 receptions and seven touchdowns this past season.

RD 5, Pick 158: OL Carver Willis (Washington)

Finally, an offensive lineman. Probably much later than you'd expect, but it's not like Carolina desperately needs a starting tackle. Rasheed Walker and Taylor Moton are in place, while Ikem Ekwonu is on the shelf. Willis does have positional flexibility, being able to kick inside to guard, too, if needed. He's great in the run game, which fits this run-first approach Dave Canales has.

RD 5, Pick 159: LB Jack Kelly (BYU)

I'm not sure exactly where Kelly would rep in this defense, but he was very productive at BYU, which has produced several NFL linebackers over the years. Likely starts out as a special teamer who can provide depth on defense. Over the last two years, he's racked up 106 tackles, 23.5 tackles for loss, and ten sacks.

RD 6, Pick 200: DL Dontay Corleone (Cincinnati)

Double dipping up front? Why not? Again, the Panthers have some serious depth concerns along the defensive line, and by taking a couple of swings in the draft, maybe one of them will stick as a solid rotational piece. Corleone is undersized from a height and length perspective, but he makes up for it with his physicality.