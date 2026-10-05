Grading Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young in Primetime Win vs Lions

The lights were bright at Bank of America Stadium as Sunday Night Football took place in Charlotte, where the Carolina Panthers faced the Detroit Lions. This was the Panthers' first SNF game in a decade, with the last one in 2016.

Carolina needed a big-time win after losing on the road to the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, and they got exactly that. The Panthers capitalized on a poor Detroit defense and secured a 32-26 win, moving to 2-2 heading into their bye week.

Primetime football is always a spectacle, and sometimes the lights can be too bright, but that wasn't the case for Panthers QB Bryce Young. In a clinical outing, Young continued his improved season with another stellar performance.

Young completed 29 of 41 passes for 329 yards, 2 touchdowns, and no turnovers. It doesn't get much better than that for a first SNF game ever. Now Young remains the league leader in passing through four weeks, and has all the momentum in the world.

Here are the best parts of Young's elite performance.

Finding Tetairoa McMillan Early and Often

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You can't discuss Young's performance without mentioning Carolina's WR1, Tetairoa McMillan.

The Panthers came into this game shorthanded on offense, missing two of their top three receivers, Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette. Coker led the team in receiving yards until last night. That said, Young leaned on his Offensive Rookie of the Year receiver in McMillan and it paid off.

Whether it was short throws that led to yards after the catch or deep touchdown passes down the right sideline, Young put the ball exactly where McMillan needed it, and McMillan had a career night because of it.

14 catches, 192 receiving yards, and 2 touchdowns, thats as elite as it can ever get for McMillan.

BRYCE YOUNG DART TO T-MACpic.twitter.com/0FK89Ve7zg — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 5, 2026

Young made one of the better throws of his career to McMillan, rolling to his right and throwing a ball toward the right sideline that only McMillan could grab while dragging his feet inbounds.

Bryce Young's Poise Under Pressure

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Carolina's offensive line is beat up. By the end of the game, there were 4 preseason starters out of the lineup. Even so, Young's pocket presence, calmness, and maneuverability were exceptional.

Young started the game 12-12, and it was clear early on that he was as sharp as he'd ever been.

Watch every throw that Young made. Lions star pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson was right in his grill for most of them, and it didn't matter. Even when he knew hits were coming, Young didn't blink, and made elite throw after elite throw.

Panthers double Aidan Hutchinson and he spins his way to a quick pressure anyway pic.twitter.com/HLFitTKPdt — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) October 5, 2026

This is also a major sign of improvement because Young used to be awful under pressure, but now he's brushing off hits after completions down the middle of the field.

Final Grade for Bryce Young on SNF

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just about everyone was picking against Carolina in the spot (including me), but Bryce Young did what great QBs do: exploit poor defenses and attack favorable matchups.

Young never held the ball for too long; it was either a quick throw or a scramble to get it out of bounds to avoid turnovers. After a stellar performance, Young has the most passing yards for a Panthers QB through the first four games of the season in franchise history.

As far as a first SNF game goes, Young couldn't have done better, and the Panthers beat what most view as a very good team because of his play.

Final Grade - A+