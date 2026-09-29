Grading Every Panthers Position Group in Disheartening Loss to Browns

The Carolina Panthers lost an ugly one on Sunday, falling to the Cleveland Browns by a field goal. It was their worst showing all year, but how did each individual position group fare in the Week 3 loss?

Quarterbacks: B

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) passes the ball under pressure from Cleveland Browns linebacker Quincy Williams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bryce Young was far from perfect. But being pressured 51% of the time with no rushing attack to help and a WR trio of Tetairoa McMillan, Brycen Tremayne, and John Metchie III is just impossible. For those circumstances, Young fared ridiculously well, but there are some throws he missed, potentially due to a banged-up ankle.

Running backs: C-

The running back duo of Chuba Hubbard and AJ Dillon was highly underwhelming on Sunday. Hubbard got going late, but that was a fatigued defense facing him, and it was far too little, too late. Dillon was decent in tiny usage. Their ineffectiveness really cost the Panthers.

Wide receivers and tight ends: C+

This was a clunker for Tetairoa McMillan, but when he's literally the only true pass-catcher on the field, it was easy for the Browns to cover him tightly. Brycen Tremayne did a great job, as did John Metchie, but the wide receivers and tight ends were not very good on the day.

Offensive line: F

It's unfortunate there is no grade lower than an F, because the Panthers' offensive line deserves worse than an F. They allowed pressure on 51% of Bryce Young's dropbacks. They failed to get push in the run game. It was horrendous, and it's the biggest reason Carolina was upset.

Defensive line: B-

Carolina Panthers linebacker Princely Umanmielen (3) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defensive line was not bad. This was arguably the best game they've had against a rushing attack, although the Browns struggled to this point with their run game. Still, Derrick Brown was good, and the pass rush was decent when it wasn't letting Deshaun Watson break contain or committing an idiotic (and questionable) roughing the passer to lose the game.

Linebackers: C

The Panthers really missed Devin Lloyd on Sunday. Bobby Okereke, aside from his back-breaking roughing penalty that wiped out a game-ending interception, was solid. Tyrel Dodson was lost, including falling asleep in zone coverage for what was the game-winning touchdown.

Secondary: B-

For what it's worth, the secondary performed admirably. Nick Scott was out from the start. Mike Jackson joined him shortly thereafter, and Jaycee Horn went down late in this one. Despite all that, they did pretty well, although Deshaun Watson didn't really challenge them and missed a ton of throws. Will Lee and Lathan Ransom dropped easy interceptions, too.