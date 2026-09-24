Week 3 Fantasy Projections for Bryce Young, Jalen Coker, Chuba Hubbard & More

We're just as surprised as most fantasy football managers out there that the Carolina Panthers have a good, not just viable, offense for fantasy. Last year, Tetairoa McMillan all year and Rico Dowdle for a few weeks were the only relevant players.

This year, the entire offense is worth rostering almost, and some players are in must-start territory. It's only been two weeks, but all of a sudden, the Panthers are a huge consideration in the fantasy community. Here's how they might do this week against the Cleveland Browns.

Bryce Young

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks on after the game against the Atlanta Falcons | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Browns run a lot of man coverage, and Bryce Young has done his damage against zone this year. That could hurt, and the Browns may well be the best defense he has faced this year. Still, we're certain the offense is good enough and hot enough to keep rolling to some degree.

Projection: 228 yards and one touchdown with 22 rushing yards for 15.4 points

Chuba Hubbard

Not that Jonathon Brooks was really cutting into Chuba Hubbard's usage, but expect the Panthers to really lean on him now. Hubbard has been excellent so far, scoring three touchdowns so far. There's no reason to expect him to slow way down at this point.

Projection: 17 rushes for 71 yards and a touchdown, and three catches for 19 yards for 18 PPR points

AJ Dillon

Backup running backs are usually not that useful in fantasy, especially when they're third-stringers elevated. He should be able to bruise some runs, but it's unlikely that he makes a big impact. He's not Jonathon Brooks, unfortunately.

Projection: Seven rushes for 29 yards and one catch for 11 yards for 5 PPR points

Tetairoa McMillan

Tetairoa McMillan really bounced back last week, and we expect him to keep it rolling this week to some degree. The Browns will be tougher for him, but he showed last week that he can thrive in any situation.

Projection: Five catches for 77 yards and one touchdown for 18.2 PPR points

Jalen Coker

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) scores a touchdown in the second half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Coker has been red-hot so far, and he's been supremely consistent. Once again, we do expect the passing game to take a slight dip, but Coker should have enough volume to make an impact, especially as a low-end flex play this week.

Projection: Four catches for 81 yards for 12.1 PPR points

Darren Waller

Darren Waller is extremely touchdown-dependant, but he's clearly a weapon in the red zone. However, with the Browns potentially representing the best defense Carolina has seen, we don't expect a whole lot out of Waller this week.

Projection: Three catches for 35 yards for 6.5 PPR points