The Biggest Question Facing Carolina Panthers Amid Division Title Defense

The Carolina Panthers are entering this season with some added pressure to keep their spot atop the NFC South and in the NFL Playoffs. GM Dan Morgan has even said that while a division title and playoff berth are great, Carolina still only won 8 games last year, and that's never the goal.

Now, after a phenomenal offseason, in which both top-end talent on the defense and young depth were added to the roster, the Panthers have the mindset that they'll compete. Even so, there's still one question that looms over Carolina's aspirations to be a real threat.

NFL Analyst Reveals Biggest Question Entering 2026 Season

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) walks off the field after losing against the New Orleans Saints 20-17 in the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

FOX Sports' Ben Arthur dropped his list of the biggest questions facing each NFL team entering the 2026 season, and when bringing up the Carolina Panthers, looked towards the most important player in the building, QB Bryce Young.

Arthur's biggest question for the Carolina Panthers is whether Bryce Young will cement his place as the Panthers' long-term QB. This question is completely valid since the Panthers picked up Bryce Young's fifth-year option this offseason, rather than signing him to a long-term extension that would solidify his future in Carolina, and as a starter in this league.

What Bryce Young Has to Do to Earn An Extension

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) during pregame warm ups before the NFC Wild Card Round game between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Bryce Young has steadily gotten better each season, finishing the 2025 season with 3011 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. That season, which led to eight wins, wasn't enough to earn the Panthers' full trust in Bryce Young.

So, since that wasn't enough to earn Young the extension, there can be a rough estimate can be made of what will warrant an extension. If Bryce Young earns the long-term extension after this upcoming season, it'll mean Carolina had a great year.

Bryce Young will have to be more consistent and effective throughout an entire game rather than just in crunch-time situations. If Young ends the season with 28-30 touchdowns, and is still around the 9-12 interception range, then that's significant improvement. Young will also have to get his passing yard total up towards the 3500-3700 range to end the year.

Why the Stakes Couldnt be Higher for Bryce Young

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; The Carolina Panthers logo is projected on the video board during the NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Say the Panthers regress, as they've been projected to by lots of media outlets and even sportbooks. The 2027 NFL Draft is filled with QB talent, talent that many believe will take over the league. If Carolina has a high draft pick because of a disappointing season, then it likely means that Bryce Young hasn't improved, and Carolina may start to believe that he's plateaued.