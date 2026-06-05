The Biggest Question Facing Carolina Panthers Amid Division Title Defense
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The Carolina Panthers are entering this season with some added pressure to keep their spot atop the NFC South and in the NFL Playoffs. GM Dan Morgan has even said that while a division title and playoff berth are great, Carolina still only won 8 games last year, and that's never the goal.
Now, after a phenomenal offseason, in which both top-end talent on the defense and young depth were added to the roster, the Panthers have the mindset that they'll compete. Even so, there's still one question that looms over Carolina's aspirations to be a real threat.
NFL Analyst Reveals Biggest Question Entering 2026 Season
FOX Sports' Ben Arthur dropped his list of the biggest questions facing each NFL team entering the 2026 season, and when bringing up the Carolina Panthers, looked towards the most important player in the building, QB Bryce Young.
Arthur's biggest question for the Carolina Panthers is whether Bryce Young will cement his place as the Panthers' long-term QB. This question is completely valid since the Panthers picked up Bryce Young's fifth-year option this offseason, rather than signing him to a long-term extension that would solidify his future in Carolina, and as a starter in this league.
What Bryce Young Has to Do to Earn An Extension
Bryce Young has steadily gotten better each season, finishing the 2025 season with 3011 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. That season, which led to eight wins, wasn't enough to earn the Panthers' full trust in Bryce Young.
So, since that wasn't enough to earn Young the extension, there can be a rough estimate can be made of what will warrant an extension. If Bryce Young earns the long-term extension after this upcoming season, it'll mean Carolina had a great year.
Bryce Young will have to be more consistent and effective throughout an entire game rather than just in crunch-time situations. If Young ends the season with 28-30 touchdowns, and is still around the 9-12 interception range, then that's significant improvement. Young will also have to get his passing yard total up towards the 3500-3700 range to end the year.
Why the Stakes Couldnt be Higher for Bryce Young
Say the Panthers regress, as they've been projected to by lots of media outlets and even sportbooks. The 2027 NFL Draft is filled with QB talent, talent that many believe will take over the league. If Carolina has a high draft pick because of a disappointing season, then it likely means that Bryce Young hasn't improved, and Carolina may start to believe that he's plateaued.
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Preston is an experienced sports writer focusing on NFL, College Football, NBA, and MMA topics. He is a passionate Charlotte and Oklahoma sports fan and graduated from the University of Science and Arts Oklahoma in 2025 with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications degree with a focus in journalism.