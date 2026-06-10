Biggest Position Battles That Will Define Panthers Minicamp

Carolina Panthers Minicamp is underway as the roster took the field for yesterday's first day. Of course, with minicamp or training camp, the depth chart isn't solidified yet, not at some positions at least. The Carolina Panthers have some decently high-profile minicamp battles currently underway on both sides of the ball.

Obviously, Tetairoa McMillan doesnt have to worry about his role, as hes the clear WR1 for years to come in Carolina. The same should be said for Jalen Coker, who isn't the receiver McMillan is, but was phenomenal down the stretch of last season and was a huge factor in the Panthers winning the NFC South. The WR3 spot is where there could be some movement, though.

Xavier Legette vs Chris Brazzell II

Jun 9, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Rookie Carolina Panthers wide receiver Chris Brazzell III (19) during the first day of mini camp at Bank of America Stadium practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Xavier Legette enters his third season and has to show some sort of improvement before he becomes a possible trade option for Carolina. The Panthers' former first-round pick not only hasn't improved, but has actually regressed in his second season. Legette's inability to get open, create separation, and consistently produce has pushed Carolina to add some reinforcements.

Carolina drafted a receiver for a third year in a row, this time not in the first round but the third. Chris Brazzell II, out of Tennessee, was one of the most explosive receivers in the country last season. Brazzell finished his final collegiate year with 1017 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Bryce Young has high praise for Chris Brazell:



“You would’ve thought he’d been in a pro style system throughout his whole life… I’ve been super impressed with the professionalism, the ability to learn stuff, the ability for everything to translate.”#KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/EMYAaOxTgl — SleeperPanthers (@SleeperCarolina) June 9, 2026

Brazzell brings something new to the Panthers' receiving room, an explosive deep threat that can take the top off a defense at any point in the game. The Panthers needed some contested catch downfield ability, and they got it in Brazzell.

This battle will be one of the two most important battles for the Panthers' minicamp, and will get a lot of attention heading into the 2026 season. There could be one positional battle that gets more attention, though.

Monroe Freeling vs Rasheed Walker

Jun 9, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers tackle Monroe Freeling (57) and guard Ja¥Tyre Carter (65) during the first day of mini camp at Bank of America Stadium practice facility. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Certainly, the most important positional battle for Carolina this offseason is at left tackle: whoever gets the starting role has the task of protecting Bryce Young's blindside, playing a pivotal role in Young's development, and navigating a critical season where a large contract extension looms.

Rasheed Walker was signed in free agency, departing the Green Bay Packers for a one-year deal, worth up to $10 million. Then there's Monroe Freeling, the first-round draft pick out of Georgia, who presents incredible physical traits for a tackle. Stands 6'7, weighs around 325 pounds, and has great footwork and agility for his size as well.

Panthers GM Dan Morgan breaks down why they selected Monroe Freeling with the No. 19 pick in the draft 👀



(via @RichEisenShow) pic.twitter.com/yP4cbx4OZG — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 12, 2026

The expectation is that experience will win the day in this case, with Walker having years of starting NFL experience under his belt, and Freeling still being somewhat raw, despite how well hes done with the little starting experience he has. Freeling totaled 18 starts in his entire college career.

It's a win-win for Carolina, no matter who ends up starting. If Freeling wins the starting role, it means his physical traits and pass-blocking skills are translating even better and more quickly than the Panthers thought they were. If Walker starts, Carolina has some reliable experience and one of the better pass-blocking left tackles in the NFL.