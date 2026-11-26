It's been an up-and-down season for the Carolina Panthers, who are 5-5 with clear holes on the roster, yet are in first place in the NFC South anyway. The defense is still a major work in progress, and the Panthers haven't won more than two games in a row, but one bright spot has emerged.

The offense has taken a step forward, now ranking 10th in the NFL at present, and showing growth from its biggest stars. Chuba Hubbard has been outstanding this season, having a career year thus far.

Through 10 games, Hubbard has eclipsed 1000 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. The only other Panther to do so is Christian McCaffrey, who's now on the 49ers.

McCaffrey has sustained his success from Carolina and brought his production to a real contender, linking up with one of the best play callers in all of football, Kyle Shanahan.

Under Shanahan, the 49ers have had one of the best offenses in the NFL, and that hasn't changed this year, as the 49ers are No. 1 in scoring offense. That offense shone against the NFL's best defense in the NFL, scoring 35 points against the Minnesota Vikings.

Carolina's offense seems to take influence from the 49ers, especially with assistant coach Darrell Bevell on staff, who was under Mike McDaniel, who is from the Shanahan tree.

That influence will be extremely important soon, as the Panthers play the Vikings in Week 13.

Carolina Can Replicate 49ers Game Plan Against Brian Flores Defense

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ESPN's Ben Solak dropped his seven things he thinks he knows entering Week 12. One of those seven things was that the 49ers exposed the formula for attacking the Vikings' defense.

Running condensed formations, using the RB in the passing game, and throwing quick passes between the numbers. All things that the 49ers excel in, that Carolina does as well.

Minnesota's defense is ultra-aggressive and will bring the blitz early and often, so quick throws and passes to the running back in the flat will be key to keeping Carolina on schedule and sustaining drives.

With Hubbard's success this season, the formula is certainly feasible. That doesn't mean Carolina will execute as well as San Francisco did; Carolina has the No. 10 offense in the league, compared to San Francisco's No. 1.

That said, it's still the only game plan thats dominated Brian Flores' defense this season, and Carolina has the pieces to be able to try to succeed in similar fashion.

The game will be ugly, just as Minnesota wants it to be, but now, after Week 11, we know that the Vikings' defense can be exploited. Now the only question is whether Carolina can execute for four quarters to do so.