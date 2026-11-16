This game could have saved the Panthers’ season. But it was far from perfect. It was an ugly game, but the Panthers got the win they needed after losing three straight games. Ryan Fitzgerald hit a 54-yard field goal with no time remaining on the clock to give the Panthers a 20-17 win over the New Orleans Saints. Did this game save the Panthers’ season? No. But it was a game the Panthers needed to win. This could be the start of something for the Panthers and a win that they can use to start making a push to finish the season.

The Panthers had 17 penalties for 152 yards in Sunday's game. Carolina's passing game wasn't very effective, either, as rookie quarterback Bryce Young completed 17 of 30 passes for 200 yards with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions. This wasn't a good game for the Panthers, but they found a way to win. That is something the Panthers hadn't been able to do in their last three games.

The Panthers Are Back in the NFC South Race

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the win over the Saints, the Panthers are back in the NFC South race. At 4-5, the Panthers are in first place in the division and can start looking forward to the rest of the season instead of trying to get out of the hole they put themselves in.

Even though the Panthers aren’t playing well enough to make a playoff run, this game can give them some momentum to try to make a run at the playoffs down the line. The NFC South is still up for grabs, and if the Panthers can play well in games like this, then they can make a run at the playoffs.

Chuba Hubbard Gave Carolina the Offensive Spark It Needed

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hubbard rushed for 92 yards on 27 attempts with two touchdowns and added 5 catches for 80 yards for a total of 172 yards from scrimmage. He was able to take a lot of pressure off of rookie quarterback Bryce Young as the Panthers relied on the ground game when the passing game was struggling.

The second touchdown was the difference in the game and gave Carolina a 17-14 lead with 5:35 left in the game. The Panthers will need more from the ground game in the future. This game was a great example of what the offense can be when the ground game is established.

There Is Still Plenty to Fix

The Panthers have a lot of work to do. Their 17 penalties for 152 yards in the game against the Saints are just too many for any game. In order for the Panthers to be able to compete with the top teams in the NFL, they will need more from their rookie quarterback and their passing game. Carolina's penalty problems have been a concern throughout the season.

The Panthers’ defense held the Saints to 49 yards on the ground, but there is plenty of room for improvement for the rest of the team. This game does not make the Panthers a playoff team, but it does give them a chance to turn their season around.

While this game may not have saved the Panthers’ season, it was a much-needed win for the Panthers. They are now 4-5 on the season and in first place in the NFC South.