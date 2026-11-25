Chuba Hubbard is having a standout season and has recently been recognized for his accomplishments, with comparisons being made to one of the best running backs in Carolina Panthers history.

Hubbard reached a franchise milestone in the game against Baltimore on Nov. 22. With his performance, he became the second player ever, along with Christian McCaffrey, to record 1,000 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns through the team's first 10 games of a season.

Novig on X also reported that Hubbard and McCaffrey are the only two players in franchise history to achieve these feats.

PANTHERS HISTORY! 🚨



The ONLY players in Carolina Panthers history to record the following through the team's first 10 games of a season:



1,000+ Scrimmage Yards

10+ Touchdowns



Christian McCaffrey

Chuba Hubbard pic.twitter.com/sNIs4ngGA4 — Novig (@Novig) November 22, 2026

Chuba Hubbard Has Been a Major Part of Carolina's Offense

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through the first 10 games, Hubbard has gained 831 yards rushing and 247 yards receiving, giving him a total of 1,078 yards from scrimmage and 11 total touchdowns, nine of which were rushing scores and two receiving scores.

Hubbard's last two games have been particularly impressive, with his performance against the Baltimore Ravens being his best of the season. That game also helped Carolina pull off a comeback win. Against the Ravens, Hubbard carried the ball 27 times and gained 120 yards and two scores. Against New Orleans the previous week, he rushed for 92 yards and added 80 receiving yards.

With Hubbard gaining 120 of the Panthers' 147 rushing yards against Baltimore, he gave the team a major boost in the running game and helped Carolina pull off the come-from-behind win.

Carolina has shown confidence in Hubbard's ability to lead the backfield, even with questions surrounding the team's running back depth, as discussed in this look at the Panthers' stance on Hubbard with Jonathon Brooks nearing a return.

Hubbard Joins Christian McCaffrey in Panthers History

Nov 22, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) runs for a touchdown while Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trey Hendrickson (91) defends during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's a big deal that Hubbard's name is being mentioned in the same breath as McCaffrey's. During his time with the Panthers, McCaffrey was named a first-team All-Pro in 2019, and rightfully so. He was one of the best offensive players in the league that season and established himself as one of the NFL's most dangerous dual-threat running backs.

Like McCaffrey, Hubbard's success this season has earned him a spot in the team record books. McCaffrey was more productive overall during his time in Carolina, but Hubbard is now putting together a season of his own that deserves recognition.

The Panthers' decision to move forward with Hubbard also looks better considering why letting Rico Dowdle leave in free agency may have been the right move.

Hubbard has quickly become a focal point of the Panthers' offense this season, and his ability to run and catch the ball gives the team some stability amid inconsistent offensive play.

When the Panthers take on the Buccaneers on Nov. 30, Hubbard will have another opportunity to add to his season stats. With another strong performance, he has the potential to further help the Panthers' fight for the top spot in the NFC South division.