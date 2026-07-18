Every Rookie to Watch During Carolina Panthers Training Camp (Including UDFAs)

The Carolina Panthers have a lot of interesting rookies in training camp this season. There could be quite a few who end up starting or playing key roles, so it's important to watch how they fare over the next few weeks.

One could make the argument that all of the drafted rookies are worth watching because they're all pretty good, but some of them aren't going to matter quite as much right now.

For example, it's probably not that important to watch Will Lee III. He's highly unlikely to break into the outside cornerback duo on the field since Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson are ahead of him. There are others to watch, though.

Monroe Freeling

Carolina Panthers tackle Monroe Freeling (57) during the first day of mini camp | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Panthers' first-round pick is worth watching. He may not see the field much this year, but training camp will be the determining factor in that. He seems to be trailing Rasheed Walker for the left tackle job, but that's also the most important battle, so Freeling is a must-watch rookie.

Aaron Hall

Thanks to Tershawn Wharton's injury, Aaron Hall is almost a shoo-in to make the roster as an undrafted free agent. He is ridiculously athletic, and he will provide some much-needed depth up front with Wharton out, so keep an eye on him.

Lee Hunter

Though the second-round pick wasn't in danger of missing out on a spot on the roster, Lee Hunter is worth watching for the same reason. Aside from Derrick Brown, some interior players are going to have to step up. Hunter could be a dominant run-stopper, so he's absolutely one to watch.

Chris Brazzell II

If for no other reason, you should watch Chris Brazzell II in training camp because he's absolutely electric. Big wide receivers don't move like that. Plus, he's in a pretty important battle for the last starting wide receiver spot, which could really transform this passing offense.

Malick Meiga

Unlike Aaron Hall, UDFA Malick Meiga does not have a clear path to make the roster. In fact, he has an incredibly uphill battle. But, like Hall, he is absurdly athletic. He's, like Brazzell, big and fast, too, and that's what the Panthers like.

Sam Hecht

Carolina Panthers guard Sam Hecht (75) and tackle Albert Reese IV (76) grab some pickle juice | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Hecht has already received praise from the coaching staff, and it seems like he is a very plausible candidate to start Week 1 at center. That makes training camp very important for him as he attempts to outdo Luke Fortner for the job.

Zakee Wheatley

Zakee Wheatley was such a great draft pick that we're honestly surprised he's not getting more buzz to start. We know the coaching staff inexplicably loves Nick Scott, but Wheatley seems like the perfect partner for Tre'von Moehrig, so this is his shot to prove that. Watch out for him.