The Carolina Panthers and everyone else all knew that they were missing Jaelan Phillips. The pass rush wasn't exactly lighting it up before he went down, but missing his career 13.7% pressure rate didn't help.

Everyone knew that his healthy return would help the defense. He's a good player, even if that $120 million contract hasn't aged terribly well so far. But on Sunday, he looked worth it. He had, according to PFF, the second-most pressures in Week 10.

He was essentially unguardable on Sunday, and the pass rush finally got home. But his impact went beyond that, and it totally transforms this team's outlook moving forward.

Jaelan Phillips isn't just a pass rusher

Carolina Panthers linebacker Jaelan Phillips (5) looks on during warmups before the game against the Detroit Lions | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaelan Phillips was seemingly in the backfield on every play against the New Orleans Saints. He had eight pressures and recorded a sack, as well as another QB hit. He also had a sack reversed by a very questionable horse-collar flag.

Put simply, the Saints could not protect Tyler Shough from him. That's what the Panthers paid for. What they might not have expected was his tremendous impact on the run defense.

According to PFF, Phillips wasn't just the second-best pass rusher on Sunday. He was also the second-best run defender. His 90.6 grade ranked only behind Quinnen Williams in terms of defending the run.

Not many could've predicted that Phillips would help turn the Panthers into an elite run defense. That unit has been much-maligned this year, and for good reasons. But when Phillips is on the field, things are much better in that area.

For the year, they have the 10th-worst run defense at 124 yards per game. When Phillips plays, though, they give up 118.3, and that's including the anomalous opening-week drubbing by the Chicago Bears game. If we exclude that, the average with Phillips on the field is 83.8 yards per game.

Carolina Panthers linebacker Jaelan Phillips (5) celebrates a sack with Carolina Panthers linebacker Jeremiah Moon | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Plus, Todd Wash seems to be a better coordinator for Phillips. He never looked that dominant in the pass rush under Ejiro Evero. And while Evero's run defense was generally awful, Wash has it working a whole lot better.

This defense has rightfully been maligned for poor play all year, but they've got good players. Now, they might have the right coordinator, and Phillips is apparently the key to both the pass rush and the run defense.

And if this continues, the Panthers will be a very fearsome opponent down the stretch.