Jalen Coker and More Carolina Panthers Injury Updates From Friday's Practice Report

The Carolina Panthers have released their final injury report ahead of the Week 2 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

And there is good news and bad news to report, as the Panthers have one player ruled out and another listed as questionable, but another player who had been listed on this week's injury report has been cleared entirely.

Here's the latest from Carolina's final injury report of the week.

Jalen Coker injury update

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) scores a touchdown in the second half against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After turning in two limited sessions to start the week, Coker was able to log a full practice on Friday and has been removed from Carolina's injury report entirely.

Coker rolled his ankle in the 59-37 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 1, but there was never any major concern for the young wideout.

The expectation was that Coker would ramp up during the week and ultimately play, according to head coach Dave Canales, and that turned out to be exactly the case.

Coker will be looking to build off his sensational Week 1 showing against Chicago when he torched the Bears' secondary for eight receptions, 138 yards and two touchdowns in what was a career-best game for him.

For our fantasy football folks out there, it's too early to get excited that you've found an elite wide receiver, but it's definitely safe to deploy Coker in lineups in Week 2.

Now, the entire Panthers injury report.

Panthers Friday injury report

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Bobby Brown III (97) reacts after a defensive stop in the second quarter against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OLB Pat Jones (back): Limited practice - QUESTIONABLE

DL Bobby Brown (back): Did not practice - OUT

TE Darren Waller (rest): Full practice

WR Jalen Coker (ankle): Full practice (upgrade)

The only player ruled out thus far is defensive lineman Bobby Brown, who is dealing with a back issue.

Brown did not take part in practice at all this week and will now miss Sunday's NFC South showdown. Canales said the team is going to active Cam Jackson to help cover the loss.

"He's gi-normous. He's a pocket pusher. ... He is our biggest human on the team," Canales said of Jackson.

As for Jones, he has a shot to play with his questionable tag that is a result of a back injury. Jones sat out in Week 1 against the Bears and the fact that he didn't log a full session at all this week probably puts him on the wrong side of questionable.

We'll have a definitive answer on Jones an hour and a half before the Panthers' 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, when the team drops the inactives list.