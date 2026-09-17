Jalen Coker Injury Update From Panthers Practice Report Leaves WR's Status in Question

The Carolina Panthers are one day closer to their Week 2 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons and that means it's time for another injury report.

There was only one change on the Panthers' Thursday injury report and that was tight end Darren Waller. Meanwhile, Jalen Coker did not see an upgrade in his participation after he was limited on Wednesday.

First, a full look at the Panthers' latest injury report, and then we'll dive into the details of everyone on it.

Panthers' Thursday injury report

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) runs with the ball while defended by Chicago Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson (29) in the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OLB Pat Jones (back): Limited practice

DL Bobby Brown (back): Did not practice

TE Darren Waller (rest): Full practice (upgrade)

WR Jalen Coker (ankle): Limited

As previously stated, Waller was the only one to see an upgrade in participation on Thursday, going from a non-participant to a full participant.

That said, there was never any concern for his status, as Waller was just getting a veteran rest day on Thursday.

A second straight limited practice for Coker is a somewhat good sign because he clearly didn't suffer any setbacks with his ankle injury, but the lack of full participation leaves his status at least somewhat in question for now.

However, the expectation from head coach Dave Canales is that the wide receiver will suit up on Sunday against the Falcons, although Canales didn't make any promises.

“I'm confident we'll ramp him up a little bit," Canales said of Coker on Wednesday. "He was able to do a little something in team today. Had an extended warm up on the side. Got him going. He's been getting treated. We were able to get him out there for, a couple of snaps just on some things that we're looking for him to be able to execute. The hope is to ramp that up a little bit more tomorrow and then cut them loose Friday. So I expect him to play on Sunday.”

Coker said after his explosive 2026 debut that saw him tally eight catches for 138 yards and a touchdown that he rolled his ankle, and Coker was spotted in a boot after the contest.

"It's a rolled ankle. Going to be feeling it," Coker said before noting that he did not expect to miss any time.

Brown's lack of participation for a second straight day is a bad sign after he was able to log practice reps last week.

Like Brown, Jones' status remains up in the air thanks to the lack of a full practice. The good news is, Jones' two limited sessions amount to upgrades over where he was last week before the veteran was ruled out.

The Panthers will release their final injury report of the week on Friday afternoon, so that will shed some more light on where everyone stands.