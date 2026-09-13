Fantasy Football Start or Sit Week 1: Bryce Young, Jalen Coker, Darren Waller

The Carolina Panthers will kick off their 2026 campaign against the Chicago Bears in Week 1 and begin their quest to make another trip to the playoffs.

Aside from making the playoffs, Carolina's top priority is Bryce Young cementing himself as the franchise quarterback, and guys like Jalen Coker and Darren Waller figure to play a huge role in the fourth-year signal-caller's quest to do that.

When it comes to fantasy football, none of these players are what we would consider lineup locks, so there are different factors in determining whether or not fantasy owners should start them.

Let's dive a bit deeper and see if Young, Coker and/or Waller are worthy of starting for your fantasy football squad in Week 1.

Bryce Young start or sit advice

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) calls an audible during the first quarter of the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Young took a small step forward last season after throwing for a career-high 3,011 yards and 23 touchdowns to 11 interceptions, but that showing was only good enough for QB19 overall, per Fantasy Pros.

Young came on stronger over his last seven games, when he ranked as QB11 overall in that span, which made him an every-week starting option in 12-team leagues.

We are not ready to project Young as an every-week starter this season until he proves worthy, so the only real justification for starting him is if he gets a positive matchup.

Well, this week's game against the Bears amounts to a positive matchup after Chicago ceded the 11th-most passing yards per game last season and failed to replace Tyrique Stevenson, who played so poorly that he was sent to the bench. Chicago is also possibly set to deploy a rookie in Malik Muhammad in the slot.

To be quite frank, you can probably find a more sure thing at the quarterback position this early in the season, but if not, Young presents a viable starting option in Week 1.

Verdict: Start

Jalen Coker start or sit advice

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) reacts after making a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Xavier Legette looking like a total bust and rookie Chris Brazzell suffering a season-ending injury, Coker, who netted a sizeable contract extension this offseason, is in line to be the Panthers' No. 2 wide receiver in 2026.

Coker's career numbers don't jump off the page at you, but clearly the Panthers are high on him after extending his contract.

All that said, Coker was in the same situation with Carolina last season yet he only finished as WR42 over the course of the 11 contests he did take part in.

Even in a plus matchup against an exploitable Bears pass defense that ranked 22nd in 2025, we can't suggest Coker as a starter out of the gate and need to see more from him before giving him the seal of approval for fantasy football starting status.

Verdict: Sit

Darren Waller start or sit advice

Miami Dolphins tight end Darren Waller (83) runs out for player introductions prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Waller was a late-summer addition for the Panthers thanks to their desperate need for more pass-catching firepower in the tight ends room.

Once an elite tight end, Waller isn't the player he once was at 34 years old, but he showed he can still make an impact with the Miami Dolphins last season after tallying 283 yards and six touchdowns on 24 catches.

The problem is we have no idea what to expect from Waller in his first game with the Panthers, and Carolina hasn't even fully committed to him playing yet.

Even if he is active, we're not putting Waller into our lineups this week.

Verdict: Sit