Is Jalen Coker Playing Today? Latest Injury Update on Carolina Panthers WR For Week 3

The Carolina Panthers entered the weekend with a question mark at the wide receiver position when it comes to Jalen Coker.

Coker rolled his ankle during the Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears and landed on the injury report in Week 2 before overcoming the questionable tag and playing.

However, Coker was back on the injury report this week with his ankle issue and, unlike last week, he did not turn in a single full practice. Instead, he was limited twice and sat out once and is questionable to play on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Coker is off to a sensational start to the 2026 season and is one of the Panthers' top targets, so it goes without saying how important he is to quarterback Bryce Young and the Panthers' offense.

Here's what we know about Coker's chance of suiting up in the Week 3 contest against the Browns.

Is Jalen Coker playing today?

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) reacts after making a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Coker "should play" on Sunday against the Browns.

"Panthers WR Jalen Coker (ankle) should play today, while the team views WR Xavier Legette (knee) as a game-time decision," Rapoport reported on Sunday morning.

That doesn't exactly sound like a concrete answer from Rapoport, but there's a few positive things to point to for Coker.

The fact that he didn't turn in a full practice all week is concerning, but he did at least close out the week with a limited session, so that's promising for his chances of suiting up.

What's also encouraging is The Athletic's Joe Person reporting that the Panthers wide receiver "looked good" with the work he managed to get in on Friday.

"Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette looked good running routes during the portion of practice open to the media," he said.

We'll know for sure about Coker when the Panthers release their inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET.

Jalen Coker start or sit advice

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) runs the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thanks to his monster Week 1 showing, Coker ranks as WR5 overall in PPR formats, according to Fantasy Pros.

Coker came back down to Earth in Week 2, but his eight-catch, 66-yard performance was still good enough for WR18 in fantasy points, which amounts to a borderline WR2 showing.

This matchup against the Browns presents another blow-up spot for Coker, with Cleveland tied for the third-most fantasy points per game given up to wideouts, according to CBS Sports. Cleveland has also surrendered two touchdowns per game to the position, tied for the most in the NFL.

This is an easy one: Coker should be in lineups in Week 3, assuming he's active and not on a limited snap count.