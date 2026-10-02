Jalen Coker's Week 4 Game Designation Confirmed on Panthers' Final Injury Report

The Carolina Panthers have released their final injury report of the week ahead of the Week 4 game against the Detroit Lions.

The key players we've been keeping an eye on this week are wide receivers Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette, right tackle Monroe Freeling and defensive lineman Lee Hunter.

However, there's now a new player to keep an eye on, as defensive lineman Cam Jackson was added to the injury report on Friday.

All five players have an injury designation for Week 4. Here's the full final injury report.

Panthers' final injury report for Week 4

Carolina Panthers tackle Monroe Freeling (57) on the way to the practice field at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Questionable: WR Jalen Coker, OT Monroe Freeling, DL Lee Hunter, DL Cam Jackson

Out: WR Xavier Legette, G Damien Lewis

Jalen Coker injury update

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) makes a catch defended by Cleveland Browns cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during the second quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach Dave Canales said Friday that the team will evaluate Coker, who was limited, during the team's Saturday workout and go from there.

"We brought him out just before practice started, put him through a whole individual period," Canales said. "He was able to get into the team periods for a little bit, hence the limited part."

"We're going to have to see tomorrow," he added. "We're going to have to gather more information about Jalen to see where that's headed."

When asked about his status on Thursday, Coker didn't have a definitive answer about if he would play, but he did say he was feeling good.

"I'm feeling good, I'm just trying to battle through some stuff. I don't really know what brought on what, but I felt good today and excited to keep going this week," Coker said.

More injury updates

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (17) has a comical moment during training camp at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

No surprises among the players ruled out. Legette, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, wasn't able to practice all week, so the writing was on the wall there.

As for Lewis, he is dealing with a UCL injury that is expected to sideline him multiple weeks. We'll see if a placement on injured reserve is in his future. If so, he'll miss at least four games.

Freeling was able to log a full practice on Friday, which amounts to a significant step in his recovery from a concussion. However, as head coach Dave Canales noted, Freeling must be cleared by an independent neurologist before he can play, which is why he's questionable.

Jackson and Lee are both dealing with knee injuries. Jackson is actually a new addition to the injury report on Friday, which does not bode well for his chances of suiting up. Meanwhile, Lee was added on Thursday and was only able to log limited practices since then, so things aren't looking great for him, either.