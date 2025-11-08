Jaycee Horn tells Kay Adams how the Panthers pulled off upset vs. Packers
You could have made a lot of money betting on the underdog for last week's game between the Carolina Panthers and the Green Bay Packers, who came in with the best record in the NFC and were favored by two touchdowns.
It's hardly the first time that a heavy underdog has beaten a conference contender on their home field - but this has the potential to be a break-through, game-changing win for this franchise.
Here's Jaycee Horn telling Kay Adams how the Panthers got the upset down on her latest podcast.
Jaycee Horn on Panthers-Packers
This was arguably Carolina's biggest upset win since 2018 when the Panthers entered the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles trailing 17-0 and Cam Newton led a furious comeback to pull out a win against the reigning Super Bowl champions.
It wasn't pretty and it doesn't make the Panthers contenders themselves, but it's another step forward for a franchise that appears to finally have turned a corner after seven years in the desert.
As encouraging as the victory in Green Bay is, this team still has a lot to prove. Specifically, the Panthers have made a habit of either winning a thriller on the final drive of the game, or getting absolutely humiliated and blown out. There's been nothing in-between for a few years, now.
While it would come as a shock if the Panthers can't take care of business against the lowly New Orleans Saints this week, it would be very much on-brand for them to lose 30-0 to the Atlanta Falcons the following week in answer of their own shutout win earlier this season.
Consistently performing at a high level is ultimately on the head coach - and Dave Canales has to find way to avoid the ghastly starts that tend to lead to those crushing losses.
