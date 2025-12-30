Mike Jackson & Taylor Moton lead Panthers PFF grades vs. Seahawks

It’s little solace for a team that had a chance to win a division title for the first time since 2015, and finished the afternoon with 10 points and one touchdown.

The Carolina Panthers fell at home to the red-hot Seattle Seahawks, 27-10. Dave Canales’s club played the NFC West leaders to a 3-3 stalemate after one half, but were outscored 24-7 after intermission.

Regardless, Pro Football Focus gave out its game grades for Carolina’s offense and defense in terms of individual performances. For the former, right tackle Taylor Moton was the unit’s highest-graded player. On defense, cornerback Mike Jackson stood out.

It’s hard to find something positive to say about an offense that had the ball for 25:42 and finished with a mere 139 total yards—a season low for Dave Canales’s club. However, not only did Moton grade out as the team’s best offensive performer vs. the Seahawks at 74.0 (73.0 in pass blocking, 72.2 as a run blocker), it’s interesting to note that the unsung right tackle saw bookend Ikem Ekwonu at the second spot on the team with a 70.2 grade.

Meanwhile, Jackson had a solid overall performance in the 17-point setback. His grades from PFF show high marks in terms of his total performance (92.0), run defense (85.7), tackling (82.0), and pass coverage (91.5).

The former Seahawks’ defender led Canales’s team with 11 tackles (8 solo). He also picked off Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold once and was credited with two passes defensed. Jackson was part of a defensive effort that perhaps deserved a better fate. Seattle came into the game as the league’s seventh-ranked defense in terms of total yards per game (354.9). Macdonald’s team finished with 288 total yards and averaged a mere 4.4 yards per play.

