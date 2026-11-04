7 Injuries to Monitor for Panthers: Good News on the Horizon?

The Carolina Panthers have arguably been the most injured team all season. They've lost four cornerbacks, their top two edge rushers, both starting tackles, a starting guard, the second running back, the third wide receiver, their prized rookie wide receiver, and more. Those players are all out right now.

At times, they've been without Devin Lloyd, Bobby Okereke, Jalen Coker, Monroe Freeling, Bobby Brown, and Pat Jones. It has been a bloodbath, and one could reasonably argue that it has played a hand in their 3-4 record.

After a "mini-bye," so to speak, the Panthers are back in action this week ahead of an important matchup with the Denver Broncos. And fortunately, there are some positive rumblings in the injury world for once.

Panthers are beginning to get some good injury news

Carolina Panthers linebacker Jaelan Phillips (5) looks on during warmups before the game against the Detroit Lions | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through seven contests, the Panthers have honestly dropped like flies. Starting in Week 3, it seems like every single game costs a player a trip to the IR or at least a couple of games on the bench, unable to suit up.

That didn't end last week, with Will Lee III going down. He may avoid the IR, but he probably won't play this week. It's just been that kind of season, which is a shame given the talent this roster actually has when it's healthy.

Regardless, though, things may be beginning to turn in Carolina's favor. There are several injuries to monitor this week, and there is plenty of good news that seems to be on the horizon.

On Tuesday, Xavier Legette and Jonathon Brooks both got some work in on the side. So did Mike Jackson. The Panthers reportedly plan to open the 21-day return window for Brooks and Legette sooner rather than later.

Xavier Legette and Jonathon Brooks getting some work in. Mike Jackson also. pic.twitter.com/4h3HYFakKU — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 3, 2026

Joe Person reported that Jaelan Phillips and Jaycee Horn were also working off to the side. Horn hasn't played since Week 3, and Phillips has been out the last couple of weeks.

Dave Canales: Opening the 21-day window for OL Brady Christensen. Has to "get some football under his belt" to see where he can help the Panthers. — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 2, 2026

The Panthers officially opened the 21-day return window for Brady Christensen. They want him to get his feet under him first, but he could potentially be in the lineup sooner rather than later.

And perhaps the best update of all: Bryce Young hasn't missed any snaps, but he has clearly been hobbled by a knee injury, sapping his mobility. Young said he's "good," although he has never said it's been a problem.

Head coach Dave Canales said after practice that QB Bryce Young is "ready to rock" moving forward. Canales said there was a lot of energy at practice. — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) November 3, 2026

Dave Canales said it was hampering his quarterback, and on Tuesday, the coach said Young was "ready to rock," and reports suggest that Young's mobility is much improved. That could be the most significant update of all.