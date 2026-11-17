Carolina Panthers rookie right tackle Monroe Freeling had an up-and-down game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but there were some positive signs in his first season in the NFL as the Panthers defeated the Saints 20-17. On 34 pass-blocking plays, Freeling allowed just one pressure and no sacks. He was also responsible for blocking his man one-on-one on 79.4% of those plays, which is what the Panthers were hoping for from the first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. He is still growing as a player in the NFL, but there were signs of progress on Sunday against the Saints.

Monroe Freeling Has Had His Share of Growing Pains

#Panthers rookie RT Monroe Freeling allowed just one QB pressure (no sacks) on 34 pass sets against the Saints, per NFL Next Gen Stats.



He faced 1-on-1s on 79.4% of his pass blocks.



This probably looked like the best game of his young career so far. And based on tracking it… — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) November 16, 2026

Monroe Freeling has had some growing pains this season as the rookie right tackle for the Carolina Panthers tries to develop into a solid offensive lineman while the team deals with injuries on the offensive line. He was selected by the Panthers in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft with the No. 19 overall pick.

There are many talented pass rushers in the league, and Monroe is still trying to get used to playing against the best players in the league. For example, in the Green Bay Packers game in Week 8, he allowed four pressures, including two sacks. For that game, he was given a 32.7 pass-blocking grade by Pro Football Focus.

There will be more difficult games for Monroe Freeling in the coming weeks, but the Panthers are hoping to see some progress from the rookie tackle in his first season in the NFL.

Panthers Getting Encouraging Signs From Rookie

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (OL24) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the game against the Saints, Freeling held up well and completed his pass-blocking assignments for the most part on his own, which is what the Panthers need from their offensive tackles to have consistent play from the rest of the offensive line.

The Panthers need to find some consistency from their offensive tackles, especially in one-on-one blocking situations against some of the best pass rushers in the NFL. Hopefully, Freeling's performance against the Saints will help him grow into a consistent offensive tackle for the Panthers in the future. The rest of the Panthers' offensive line is also still looking for consistency, so any improvement from Freeling is a positive for the Panthers.

Monroe Freeling Needs to Build on Sunday's Performance

Aug 21, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers tackle Monroe Freeling (57) during the first quarter of the preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freeling will have some struggles as a rookie in the NFL, but Sunday showed some signs of positive play from the first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. It is hoped that he can continue to grow into a top-flight offensive tackle for the Panthers, and his play in the second half of the season will be something to watch.

The Panthers are hoping that Freeling can grow into a top-flight offensive tackle for the team. His progress will be something to watch in the second half of the season, but for now, it is a positive sign for the Panthers in their rookie's first season in the NFL. Sunday's performance can only help Freeling grow from the growing pains that he has experienced in his first season in the NFL.