Tackle? Cornerback? Panthers Pass on Most Glaring Needs in Latest Mock Draft

The NFL trade deadline has come and gone, featuring huge moves across the league. The trade deadline is one of the most anticipated points on the NFL calendar; rosters can change dramatically, and with that, the focus on roster building shifts to the offseason.

The NFL Draft becomes even more important for some teams after the deadline. This is especially true for teams that either stock up on draft picks, like the Philadelphia Eagles, or just aren't active and keep theirs, like the Carolina Panthers.

Carolina was dead silent at the trade deadline. GM Dan Morgan made zero moves despite clear holes on the roster caused by injuries. Carolina has to figure out how to turn around its season still, with a division title on the line, but the NFL Draft looms large.

Even at full strength, this roster is flawed and could see major changes due to expiring contracts and underperformance by players. That said, it's never too early for mock drafts, and one of the latest has Carolina making a questionable pick.

Panthers Draft Oregon Tight End Jamari Johnson in Latest Mock

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski dropped his NFL mock draft after the trade deadline. In that mock, Sobleski has the Panthers picking 19th in the draft for the second straight year, not to bring in help in the secondary or offensive line, but to draft Oregon TE Jamari Johnson.

This is far from the first time the Panthers have been linked to an Oregon tight end. Look back at any mock draft before the 2026 NFL Draft; many featured Kenyon Sadiq going to Carolina.

Sadiq ended up with the New York Jets, and Carolina drafted Monroe Freeling. After last season, tight end felt like more of a need, Carolina's offensive line played well and both corners were outstanding.

That's not the case this year; Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson have barely played, both placed on IR after Week 3. Jackson is also a free agent after this season, which means Carolina may need a replacement corner.

As for the offensive line, injuries have been an issue, primarily to Taylor Moton and Damien Lewis.

However, the offensive line issues don't start and end with injuries; this unit has been the most disappointing position group in the NFL.

Rasheed Walker at left tackle and Luke Fortner at center have both been abysmal. Entering Week 9 against the Broncos, both have led the league in pressures allowed at their positions.

Based on this mock draft, there are much smarter choices on the board at 19th overall. USC's Eligah Page is a prime example: a big left tackle with good footwork who has thrived against Big Ten competition this season.

At 19th overall, Carolina will miss out on some cornerbacks such as Notre Dame's Leonard Moore and Clemson's Ashton Hampton, but other names are still viable selections, such as Alabama's Zabien Brown and Mississippi State's Kelley Jones.

If Carolina has the 19th pick, it likely means the season has turned around somewhat, because right now, things are trending in the wrong direction.