3 Options for Panthers' Rumored Interest in 'Fast, Shifty' Wide Receiver

The Carolina Panthers have a few big-bodied receivers on the roster. Tetairoa McMillan is 6'4", Xavier Legette is 6'3", and Jalen Coker is as well. They've got the size that few teams can rival.

However, what they don't really have is speed or any sort of change of pace. Legette is fast, but he's not reliable and struggles with most aspects of the game.

According to Joe Person of The Athletic, Panthers GM Dan Morgan wants a shifty, speedy receiver who can create YAC and make people miss. To that end, here are three potential targets the Panthers could go after to satisfy that need.

Rashid Shaheed

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) catches a pass against Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Panthers have been linked to Rashid Shaheed, and it's really easy to see why. He takes the top off the defense, something the Panthers badly need to open things up for Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker.

But he also returns kicks better than most in the NFL. The Panthers have not had a remotely good return game in a long time, and Shaheed could revolutionize that aspect (much like he did for the Seahawks, who don't make the Super Bowl without him).

Calvin Austin

Calvin Austin is set to be a free agent after starting his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Panthers have not done well recently with ex-Steeler WRs, but Austin could be exactly what this team needs.

He's fast, as he ran a 4.32 40-yard dash in 2022, and he's fairly shifty. Most importantly, he's going to be cheap. He is projected a $4.9 million salary by Spotrac. He will also firmly be the WR3, therefore not cutting into targets for either McMillan or Coker.

KC Concepcion

There's a chance KC Concepcion is a first-round pick in the NFL draft. If he isn't, the Panthers should have their eyes firmly on him in the second round, where he could end up being a steal for an offense like Carolina's.

Concepcion is known for his YAC ability and his speed. He averaged over seven yards after the catch in 2025, and in his freshman year at NC State, over 60% of his yards came after the catch. He might be, if he's available, the perfect second-round pick.

