3 Top Carolina Panthers FA Targets May Sadly Be Franchise Tagged

The Carolina Panthers have several pressing needs as they embark on a surprising NFC South title defense in 2026. They were ahead of schedule in 2025, but they're not yet ready to truly contend with this roster.

They need, among many other things, a tight end, another wide receiver, and an edge rusher. They can't get everything in the draft, but some exciting free agents are about to be on the market at those positions.

Sadly, if one insider's prediction is correct, the Panthers will miss out on three premier targets at those spots thanks to the franchise tag.

Kyle Pitts, other potential Panthers targets may be franchise tagged

Kyle Pitts would be a phenomenal addition for the Carolina Panthers. He hasn't panned out in Atlanta, probably due to bad offensive coaching and bad QB play. The Panthers, while far from perfect, don't have those issues, and they need a tight end badly.

Pitts is excited about new coach Kevin Stefanski who loves tight ends. That could throw a wrinkle in anyone, especially the Panthers, trying to sign him.

"The franchise tag number for tight ends is just $15.9 million. Only running back is less expensive, and that would slot Pitts fifth in the league at his position in terms of average salary," Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report wrote.

That would be an easy thing to sign to keep Pitts in Stefanski's offense (and out of Dave Canales') for at least one trial-run season.

Odafe Oweh has already been projected to the Panthers, but what if he doesn't even make it to the open market? The Los Angeles Chargers could sign him to the franchise tag.

"It makes sense for the Chargers to do whatever it takes to keep Oweh from ever reaching the open market. Cap space isn't an issue for the Bolts," Davenport said. But if they can't agree on something, the tag certainly looms as a failsafe.

Finally, Jauan Jennings would be a nice addition to the burgeoning wide receiver corps. Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker are nice, but they need a third (and Xavier Legette is not it). Enter Jennings.

The San Francisco 49ers will want to re-sign him, and that could make things interesting. "For a franchise with Super Bowl aspirations, a complete teardown of the pass-catchers would be a tough pill to swallow. That gives Jennings leverage—and could bring the franchise tag into play," Jennings said.

If the 49ers want to keep contending, they need Jennings. He knows that, and he should demand a large contract. However, if the 49ers don't want to pay it, they can just tag him like the Cincinnati Bengals did with Tee Higgins in 2024.

Panthers fans had dreams of the Clemson product coming home and helping save Bryce Young, but the franchise tag and then an extension ruined all of that. It could ruin some plans this offseason as well.

