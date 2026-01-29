Carolina Panthers Pressed to Sign Elite Pass Rusher, but Not Who You Think

The Carolina Panthers had arguably the worst pass rush in 2024, so they responded by cutting Jadeveon Clowney, signing Pat Jones, and drafting Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen.

That didn't really work, at least not in any meaningful way. They were last or second-to-last in most pass-rushing metrics in 2025. What can they do now?

They can certainly draft someone like Keldric Faulk or T.J. Parker in the first round, but there are also plenty of high-end pass rushers in free agency. One insider suggested the Panthers take a swing at a great one, but not one you may be thinking of.

Carolina Panthers linked to Odafe Oweh in free agency

Trey Hendrickson is a free agent. Khalil Mack is, too, and the Panthers have been linked to him already. Joey Bosa, Arden Key, Leonard Floyd, and other big names are also in free agency as the top edge rushers.

That's good news for the Panthers, but they probably won't sign any of them. In fact, though they've been urged to spend big at that position, PFF analyst Bradley Locker says the Panthers should skip all of them and sign Odafe Oweh.

"The Panthers finished ahead of schedule after claiming the NFC South in 2025. Now, Carolina’s focus should be on improving across the board, with a priority on pass rush," he wrote.

Oweh arriving with the Los Angeles Chargers was a "major boon," as he produced an 81.6 PFF pass-rush grade and recorded 39 pressures in 13 games. He's a former first-round pick, and he looked like it.

"Given that no Panthers starting edge defender reached even 40 pressures, the 27-year-old would help wreak havoc next to Derrick Brown," Locker concluded.

This is probably an ideal pursuit for the Panthers, but it will cost them dearly. PFF's own projection, courtesy of Mason Cameron, is $19.3 per year. Spotrac echoes that value. That could end up being a three-year, $60 million contract or something similar, which is tough to swallow.

The Panthers technically do not even have that much cap space right now anyway. The cap will rise and they'll make some creative cuts or restructures, but still. It's going to be difficult to sign Oweh and still have enough money for anything else.

