4 Carolina Panthers poised to make a leap in 2026

The Carolina Panthers had a really solid 2025 season. They were led by several players stepping up and having good years, including Rico Dowdle, Derrick Brown, Mike Jackson, and Tre'von Moehrig.

In 2026, they will need more players to step up and have good years. Fortunately, they're a very young team with plenty of candidates to do so. Here are a few players who will make the leap next season.

These Panthers are poised for great improvement next season

Nic Scourton

Nic Scourton ended up having quite a solid rookie season. He tied the Panthers' rookie pressure record and tied Derrick Brown for the team lead in sacks. That was after starting out as a rotational player, playing less than half the snaps the first couple of weeks.

He's an incredibly smart player, but he's only 21. He's still very young, and with a full season under his belt (plus an upgraded rush around him in 2026), Scourton could be the most successful edge rusher this team has had in years.

Jalen Coker

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) makes a catch against Los Angeles Rams safety Kamren Kinchens (26) in the second half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Jalen Coker is the most obvious breakout candidate, maybe in the entire NFL. He was a diamond in the UDFA rough in 2024. In 2025, he bounced back from injury and finished the year really strong, boding well for the future.

He's big, runs routes well, and may have the best hands on the team. He's also got chemistry with Bryce Young and will not be buried behind Xavier Legette for any period of time during the 2026 season.

Bryce Young

The ups and downs likely won't be so volatile in 2026. Dave Canales likely learned exactly how to use Bryce Young over the course of the season, and they will probably take more deep shots in 2026 to utilize his skillset.

He will also have three full years under his belt and two in Canales' system. It should all come together and result in, once again, the best season of Young's career.

Corey Thornton

Corey Thornton was looking like the 2025 UDFA breakout, a la Jalen Coker, before getting hurt. He was pretty solid when on the field, so assuming he comes back healthy, we can expect even better performances in 2026.

Thornton may end up playing a lot more if the Panthers don't get the cornerback depth or a solid slot corner like they need. If so, he will be baptized by fire and should come out a better player.

