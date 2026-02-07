5 NFL Free Agents the Carolina Panthers Should Not Sign

The Carolina Panthers have some needs to address. They also have a bit of cap space to spend in free agency. There are a lot of intriguing names out there, including some superstars who would seemingly be excellent additions. A few of them won't be, though.

Trey Hendrickson

The Panthers need an edge rusher badly, and Trey Hendrickson has been one of the most productive over the last few seasons. The problem is that he's not on the same level as Myles Garrett or Maxx Crosby, but he's going to get similar money.

The Panthers aren't flush with cash. He's also over 31. He doesn't fit the timeline for the Panthers, so they need someone cheaper, younger, and with more control. Maybe the answer does lie in free agency, but it doesn't lie with Hendrickson.

Alec Pierce

Don't get me wrong, Alec Pierce would be an excellent addition to the offense. The trio of Jalen Coker, Tetairoa McMillan, and Pierce would be incredible, and Bryce Young would have a field day in the pocket.

But Pierce is going to be quite expensive. He's young and very good, which is why he's poised to make over $20 million annually. Plus, he's probably a little too good. The Panthers need a WR3 so that Coker and McMillan stay on top. Pierce would threaten that.

Tyler Linderbaum

The connection to Tyler Linderbaum is obvious. The Panthers don't have a center at all. They haven't had a natural one in years. He's the best one, by a fair margin, on the open market, provided the Ravens do not re-sign him.

But he's expected to cost over $15 million a year, which is steep. The Panthers would be better off pursuing their own free agents (Cade Mays or Brady Christensen) and running it back with people they have seen play center.

Alontae Taylor

The Panthers need a slot corner badly. They have the best duo of outside cornerbacks in the NFL in Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson, but those two can't cover everyone. Alontae Taylor plays slot corner, and he's been solid.

However, his numbers have been on a steady decline since his rookie season. He's still productive, but the money he's set to earn is likely to be more than his production is worth, so the Panthers should pursue cheaper options.

Kyle Pitts

I love the idea of Kyle Pitts in a Panthers uniform. He's better than his production level suggests. He'd be better in Carolina with a better offense and a better quarterback throwing him the ball. Bryce Young would have a field day with him.

He won't come cheap, which is the theme here, and while tight end remains a need on this offense, I'm not sure it's worth going after right now. Tommy Tremble, Ja'Tavion Sanders, and Mitchell Evans may be three TE2s in a trench coat, but they do a solid enough job, and Sanders and Evans are still very young.

