Breakout Panthers star could be legitimate Fantasy Football option in 2026

The Carolina Panthers have long been a Fantasy Football graveyard. They haven't had a fantasy-relevant QB since Cam Newton. They've had just a handful of running backs and wide receivers reach that level in the last several years.

That could change in 2026. With the offense figuring things out, several Panthers could end up being useful fantasy players. That includes one you're probably not thinking of.

Jalen Coker poised to be legit fantasy option in 2026

Jalen Coker has been on Panthers fans' radar for a while now. He showed up in 2024 and made a name for himself quickly. An injury delayed his arrival in 2025, but once he got going, he made up for lost time.

He was the star in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Rams. He was excellent in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints and the regular season finale against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Coker kept that going with his best-ever performance in the playoffs: nine catches, 134 yards, and one touchdown. That has SI's Thomas Carelli pondering how good he could be for fantasy in 2026.

"He went 9 Targets for 134 Yards and 1 Touchdown. Despite the loss, I think the Panthers have their secured WR2," Carelli wrote. "Coker has only impressed when healthy across his first two NFL seasons. He will be a Flex consideration in 2026."

Coker subtly passed Xavier Legette on the depth chart, and he's not about to give his spot back any time soon. The wide receiver has outperformed Legette by a wide margin in the NFL despite being a UDFA the same year Legette was selected in the first round.

Provided the Panthers keep trending in the right direction, Coker absolutely is a viable fantasy wide receiver. Tetairoa McMillan will remain the Panther with the most fantasy intrigue, but others will join him.

Chuba Hubbard will get attention, and depending on how the offseason goes, so will Bryce Young. With Young being of interest, his second-favorite WR (one he might even have better chemistry with than McMillan) is absolutely someone who could be a sneakily good draft choice.

