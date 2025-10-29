How Panthers rookie Nic Scourton stacks up with other first-year edges
Let’s go back to the spring prior to the 2025 NFL draft. Here is NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein’s evaluation of linebacking prospect Nic Scourton.
“Physical edge presence with the potential for creating havoc on all three downs,” said Zierlein. “Scourton can power across the blocker’s face and into gaps but is an average “set-and-contain” run defender. He plays with adequate hustle and range in pursuit and hits runners with heavy pads.”
Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan would use a second-round pick on the talented defender. “He’s an eclectic rusher,” added Zierlein pre-draft, “with a mature rush plan and rarely shows opponents the same look on consecutive plays. He won’t outrace or bulldoze tackles, but he utilizes tempo alterations and a bag full of moves and counters. Teams threw chips and double-teams his way out of concern and respect."
"Scourton’s size, demeanor and rush talent," said Zierlein, "give him a chance to become a productive three-down starter off the edge.”
The 6’2”, 257-pound performer has played in all eight games, with two starts earlier in the season. In the team’s last two games, the former Purdue Boilermaker/turned Texas A&M Aggie has really been worth watching.
In the Panthers’ ugly 40-9 loss at Buffalo this past Sunday, Scourton finished with a career-best five tackles. He was also credited with a half-sack. A week earlier in a 13-6 win over the Jets, he finished with a pair of stops, 1.5 sacks, and three quarterback hits.
All told, Scourton has amassed 16 tackles, ranks third on the team with a pair of sacks, and is tied for second on the club with four quarterback hits. The best may be yet to come for this emerging pass rusher.
