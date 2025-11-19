Bryce Young's Player of the Week award highlights Dave Canales' needed change
It hasn't happened very often in the last two seasons, but Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales took the training wheels off and let Bryce Young grip it and rip it last week. Young attempted 45 passes, marking only the third time in the Canales era that Young has attempted that many or more passes.
Because the Panthers are a ground-and-pound team, throwing it a ton seems like it would imply something went wrong, like it did when Young attempted 55 passes in Week 2 in a furious comeback attempt.
Instead, Canales' shift in philosophy paid off in a big way. Young set the Panthers' single-game passing record, and he deservedly got the NFC's Offensive Player of the Week award. It was exactly the type of thing the Panthers needed.
This came one week after Young was utterly useless in the passing game against the lowly New Orleans Saints. Canales has faced online criticism for refusing to let Young really attempt passes down the field, but he adopted a more devil-may-care attitude last week, and it worked.
The Falcons were top-ranked against the pass, and they weren't very good against the run. That game had all the markings of a Rico Dowdle masterclass, but Dowdle was ineffective, and Young was utterly brilliant.
Canales decided not to force Dowdle when the run game wasn't working, instead letting his young quarterback do what he arguably does best: spread the ball around like a point guard. Tetairoa McMillan had eight catches to lead the team, but 23 other completions went to eight other receivers.
It remains to be seen whether or not Canales and Young can build on this. This seemed like a true breakout for both of them. Young had the best day he's ever had against a very good pass defense, and Canales' offensive scheme gave Atlanta fits.
This week's matchup with the San Francisco 49ers will determine whether or not both parties, but mainly Canales, have learned from this, but at least for now, we can all revel in the fact that Young, who was facing major criticism, earned this award.
