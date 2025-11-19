Why you might consider picking up Panthers QB Bryce Young in fantasy
If you had Bryce Young for what was supposed to be an advantageous matchup in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints, you undoubtedly benched him for what was supposed to be a highly difficult matchup in Week 11. That was obviously a huge mistake, as the Carolina Panthers' signal-caller was QB2 in fantasy last week.
Can you trust Young on a week-to-week basis? It's been hard to do that. He's kind of up and down, which would imply that this week will be a down week, especially against a good team that's at home in prime time. But one insider reveals why you might consider getting back on the Young bandwagon.
Why Bryce Young might be a great fantasy play in Week 12
Week 11 surely isn't going to be the norm for Bryce Young and the Panthers. They won't air it out for 448 yards and a trio of touchdowns every week. But they can air it out more, and that usually bodes well for Young and his fantasy prospects.
Young has now averaged 26.6 fantasy points per game in the two contests where he’s thrown at least 35 passes. When the Panthers let him air it out, good things happen, and that trend may continue against a depleted San Francisco defense in Week 12," SI's Matt De Lima said. "The 49ers have allowed 303.9 passing yards, 2.3 touchdowns, and 22.2 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks over their last seven outings, ranking near the bottom in most categories."
The 49ers defense has been decimated by injuries, and the Panthers may have found the blueprint to have success through the air. This has been a good matchup for quarterbacks, and the Panthers should bring another good offensive game plan into Monday night.
There are a lot of other fantasy quarterbacks, but in a lot of leagues, Young remains available. And if your quarterback got hurt, is on bye, or has a bad matchup (or you need multiple QBs), then Young could be a sneakily good play. He was last week, and hardly anyone had him on their team.
