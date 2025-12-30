What really went wrong for Panthers' offense vs. Seahawks

The Carolina Panthers had a pretty horrendous day on offense yesterday. They did get 10 points, but three of them were off a short field, and even still, 10 points is not very much. It's in the running for the worst offensive outing of the season by any team.

What went wrong? Was it Bryce Young? Was it the pass-catchers? Was Dave Canales' game plan and playcalling faulty? Were the running backs no-shows?

The box score paints a picture, as does the film. And the film suggests that it is simultaneously all of those things and none of them.

Film reveals problems with Panthers offense in Week 17

Bryce Young struggled, perhaps having his worst game of the year. Dave Canales struggled, playing scared, conservative, and confusing. The pass-catchers were absent. The run game was nonexistent.

That all contributed to the loss in varying levels, combining for an ugly performance. But that's not all. Much of that is down to the Seattle Seahawks just having maybe the best defensive performance all year.

Seahawks had a flawless gameplan yesterday that only a genius could think of.



1. Get to the QB

2. Don't let anyone get open



Sarcasm. However, It's exactly what the Seahawks did. I chopped up the video for you all to see, but it is basically instant pressure and no one open on… pic.twitter.com/LZ1KrBf4qX — Taco (@TacosTweets) December 29, 2025

It's easy to criticize Young for taking checkdowns on most plays, but the film suggests that no one else was open. The Seahawks had everything covered most of the time.

And while they covered extremely well, they also seemed to get pressure on the quarterback with relative ease. They rushed four plenty and were able to get home, so when they brought extra, the Panthers had no answer.

If Young is struggling, the play calls are not good, and the pass-catchers can't get open, there's just not going to be much success through the air. And because the Seahawks could cover and rush so well, they didn't have to worry about scheming for the pass.

That meant that they could also defend the run well. Their base defense was so good that it forced the Panthers into a struggle through the air, and the running game wasn't good enough to overcome that.

Rico Dowdle had 59 yards on 12 carries, but that was the best anyone did, and that's not going to cut it when the passing game was having such a hard time. Plus, when Dowdle's long is only 11 yards, that's not going to get it done.

Chuba Hubbard was downright awful. He fumbled right after an interception, and he averaged three yards per carry.

The Seahawks forced the Panthers to be one-dimensional by limiting the backs, and they switched up the zone tendencies they'd run all year to confuse the Panthers' passing attack. It worked, and so while the Panthers certainly struggled on their own, most offenses would've against that defense, too.

