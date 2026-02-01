Panthers Insider Predicts Carolina Re-Signs 2 of 3 FA Offensive Linemen

The Carolina Panthers have 18 outgoing free agents this year. Of them, half or fewer are impactful enough to either warrant another contract or necessitate a replacement in either the draft or free agency.

Among the 18, there are three pretty crucial offensive linemen. Brady Christensen, Austin Corbett, and Cade Mays are all on the market. They all played key roles for the Panthers in 2025, especially Mays.

They also all suffered injuries, and their futures are up in the air. Carolina probably can't and won't re-sign all of them. Which of them will be back? ESPN insider David Newton has an idea.

Panthers predicted to re-sign Brady Christensen and Cade Mays

Austin Corbett, Cade Mays, and Brady Christensen walk into GM Dan Morgan's office. Which two walk out? According to David Newton, it would make the most sense for Christensen and Mays to return to the team.

He called re-signing center Mays a "priority," citing his solid run blocking and improvement in pass protection. He's only 26, so he's a "safer option" than the 30-year-old Corbett, who has had several major injuries since 2022.

Newton continued, "Corbett's ability to play center or guard might make him worth bringing back as depth, but developing young talent is part of Canales' mantra. Re-signing Brady Christensen may make more sense. He can play guard, center, and tackle if necessary."

The Panthers need a center if they don't keep Mays, and they love versatility. That makes all three of the free agents plausible. However, as Newton mentioned, Corbett is much older, and he's had more significant injuries.

All three got hurt this year, and Christensen missed a huge chunk after going down against the Buffalo Bills in October. That could weigh on the front office, but they probably share similar concerns about Corbett's injury history and his age.

Because of age, versatility, and skill, Mays and Christensen are probably coming back. Corbett's the oldest and might be the worst of the three, so it would make sense if he did not return.

However, with Mays likely to get a hot market and a potentially high price in free agency, the Panthers could be forced to pivot back to the cheaper Corbett, even if that's not what they want to do.

