What David Tepper Said to Pat McAfee About Cam Newton's Return Speaks Volumes

The Carolina Panthers pulled out all the stops for their first home playoff game in a decade. It'd been 10 years since Bank of America Stadium hosted a playoff game, which was the 2015 NFC Championship Game.

The team obviously knows that you're never guaranteed another home playoff game, and it can be a while between contests. They resolved to make this one worth everyone's while.

That included bringing back team legends, none more notable than Cam Newton. In case you'd been living under a rock, there were plenty of reports and rumors that Newton and the organization were not on good terms.

David Tepper personally got involved to bring Newton back to the stadium, and what he said to Pat McAfee about it says a ton about him, the organization, and the future.

David Tepper's Cam Newton comments should absolutely delight Panthers fans

Cam Newton's return to the Panthers nearly sparked an improbable win. They rode an unbelievable atmosphere to a lead with under a minute remaining. They ultimately lost to the Los Angeles Rams, but it was the most inspiring and pleasant playoff loss any team has had.

According to David Tepper, it was ultimately his call that got Newton to return and put to bed all the hurt feelings of the past, which Tepper seemed to allude might've been a little exaggerated.

"Cam was always welcome back, and I just called Cam. ... We need you. You will provide the energy in the stadium, which he did."



Carolina Panthers' owner David Tepper on his relationship with Cam Newton and being back in a playoff environment ✍️



Tepper said, "It's an amazing thing what gets in the media and what's reality... Cam was always welcome back. I just called Cam, 'It's time. Come on back in. This is the moment, this is the time.'"

The owner added, "'We need you, you will provide the energy in the stadium.' Which he did. The place was rocking."

This bodes well for the future. With Newton returning to the building for the first time since 2021, it suggests that he will soon be inducted into the Hall of Honor with Julius Peppers, Steve Smith, and others. That's long overdue.

It also means he will likely be featured in the building on the walls. Plenty of other franchise legends are shown off, and now maybe Newton will be.

Ultimately, though, it speaks volumes about Tepper. He's been criticized plenty, and the team has largely been pretty bad since he took over, but Newton credited him back in 2021 when the team brought Newton back to play and thanked him for getting the ball rolling for his appearance in January.

A bad owner doesn't do things like that. Everything about that game meant the world to the city and the fans, and Tepper's work shouldn't go unnoticed.

