Panthers address major hole with mid-round pick in latest NFL mock draft
The Carolina Panthers are expected to land somewhere in the middle of the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft based on how they have performed for the first part of the season.
The goal is to have the No. 32 overall pick and win the Super Bowl, but in order to do that, they will likely need to hit with their upcoming first-round selection. Bleacher Report conducted a recent mock draft where the Panthers selected Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman with the No. 16 overall pick.
"The future of Carolina's defensive backfield is murky," Bleacher Report scout Daniel Harms said. "While Tre'von Moehrig looks like a great offseason signing, rookie Lathan Ransom is fighting for snaps and Nick Scott is a free agent after the season.
"Oregon's Dillon Thieneman is a versatile playmaking safety prospect with excellent range and football IQ. He's got the size (6'0", 205 lbs) to play big nickel, while maintaining his instincts as a free safety to close on throws deep down the field.
"No matter what the Panthers decide to do with their safeties, Thieneman can handle any role and make everyone's job easier."
Theineman could help Panthers secondary
The Panthers defense has been hit-or-miss all season long, so they could benefit from some upgrades, especially in the secondary. Theineman could be the answer the Panthers are looking for.
Regardless of the position the Panthers go with in the first round of the NFL Draft, they just need to get the best player available. Teams that succeed in the first round of the draft are usually those who take the talent regardless of position.
The cream of the crop always rises to the top and if Heineman joined the Panthers, the team would be in better shape.
Heineman's Ducks face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET while the Panthers are back in action against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET inside Bank of America Stadium. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the FOX One app.
