All Panthers

Panthers address major hole with mid-round pick in latest NFL mock draft

The Carolina Panthers can get better in an area of improvement in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman reacts after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions.
Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman reacts after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions. / James Lang-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Carolina Panthers are expected to land somewhere in the middle of the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft based on how they have performed for the first part of the season.

The goal is to have the No. 32 overall pick and win the Super Bowl, but in order to do that, they will likely need to hit with their upcoming first-round selection. Bleacher Report conducted a recent mock draft where the Panthers selected Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman with the No. 16 overall pick.

"The future of Carolina's defensive backfield is murky," Bleacher Report scout Daniel Harms said. "While Tre'von Moehrig looks like a great offseason signing, rookie Lathan Ransom is fighting for snaps and Nick Scott is a free agent after the season.

"Oregon's Dillon Thieneman is a versatile playmaking safety prospect with excellent range and football IQ. He's got the size (6'0", 205 lbs) to play big nickel, while maintaining his instincts as a free safety to close on throws deep down the field.

"No matter what the Panthers decide to do with their safeties, Thieneman can handle any role and make everyone's job easier."

Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman speaks with reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day
Oregon defensive back Dillon Thieneman speaks with reporters during Oregon football’s Media Day. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Theineman could help Panthers secondary

The Panthers defense has been hit-or-miss all season long, so they could benefit from some upgrades, especially in the secondary. Theineman could be the answer the Panthers are looking for.

Regardless of the position the Panthers go with in the first round of the NFL Draft, they just need to get the best player available. Teams that succeed in the first round of the draft are usually those who take the talent regardless of position.

The cream of the crop always rises to the top and if Heineman joined the Panthers, the team would be in better shape.

Heineman's Ducks face off against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET while the Panthers are back in action against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET inside Bank of America Stadium. Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the FOX One app.

Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt after making a catch against Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman
Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt after making a catch against Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Predicting next 4 games on Panthers’ schedule after stunning upset

Micah Parsons throws shade at Bryce Young after Panthers’ win

Is Rico Dowdle the best running back in the entire NFL right now?

Panthers doing something only one other team has in last 55 years

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News