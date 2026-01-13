Carolina Panthers reward Bryce Young's incredible turnaround with smart decision

The Carolina Panthers are making the smart decision to pick up QB Bryce Young's fifth-year option. If nothing else, his playoff performance only further hammered home the idea that he can be the guy for the Panthers.

Reports before the game said it was highly likely that Carolina was going to do this, as is typical with rookie quarterbacks. Today, though, it came straight from the horse's mouth. According to Dan Morgan, the Panthers are going to pick the option up.

Dan Morgan: Panthers will pick up Bryce Young’s fifth-year option. — Joe Person (@josephperson) January 13, 2026

This is the latest and perhaps most significant milestone in Young's remarkable turnaround. It is impressive what he's gone through and to come out and nearly upset a massive favorite in the playoffs and get the option picked up in a matter of days is highly significant.

This marks the second straight year the Panthers won't really have any question marks surrounding the quarterback position. This time, though, they're essentially saying they're not even considering revisiting this until 2027.

In the meantime, Young can be extended, but whatever happens, he's a Panther for the next couple of years at minimum. How we got to this point is nothing short of spectacular.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Young's rookie season was a waste under horrid coaching, but he also looked pretty rough. Bringing in Dave Canales was supposed to fix him, but the rookie head coach had to sit Young down after two games. His career looked over.

Then, he returned after an Andy Dalton car crash, and he looked totally different. Over the final 10 games of the season, he began to morph into someone the Panthers envisioned when they traded up for him.

The 2025 season was a bit up and down, but there were more than enough ups to give the Panthers confidence to give Young an even longer leash. That includes a division title and a near-upset of the mighty Los Angeles Rams.

This is also the smartest decision for the Panthers. The immediate QB options (trading for Tua Tagovailoa, Kyler Murray or signing Daniel Jones or Aaron Rodgers) are pretty awful, and the draft won't help.

For now, Young's the guy, and with this vote of confidence, the Panthers seem to be saying they're more than happy with that.

