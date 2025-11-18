Carolina Panthers face gauntlet of former players to determine playoff hopes
The Carolina Panthers are 6-5 heading into Week 12, a statement we didn't think we'd be able to make at several points this year. But through it all, they remain alive in the NFC playoffs, and they're only a half-game out of first in the South.
But if they're going to get to the playoffs, it's going to take a Herculean effort. The teams ahead are really good, giving the Panthers the hardest remaining schedule in the NFL. What's more, it will be a veritable house of horrors, as so many former Panthers stand in the way.
Panthers must defeat former players to get to the playoffs
The Panthers last went to the playoffs in 2017, and since then, they've had to offload several players who've gone on to star elsewhere. Much like Scott Pilgrim, the Panthers are going to have to face their exes to get where they want to go.
Up first is Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey was an All-Pro with the Panthers, but in 2022, it was clear that the Panthers needed a rebuild, so they sent McCaffrey to the 49ers.
The 49ers also employ former Panther Yetur Gross-Matos, who was having a pretty strong season before landing on IR. Still, the 49ers are the CMC show, and he will be the biggest threat to a Carolina win next week on Monday Night Football.
After that, the Los Angeles Rams come to town. They have no former Panthers, but they might be the best team in the NFL. The Panthers have their bye following this game.
They'll visit the New Orleans Saints in Week 15, giving them a chance for revenge. They also have no fomer Panthers, but the revenge tour ramps up after that. That's when the Panthers take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the first time. Of course, Baker Mayfield will be leading the charge.
Mayfield is good at holding a grudge, even holding one against Steve Wilks for cutting him even though Wilks was just interim head coach and Mayfield asked for his release. Backing Mayfield up is another former Panthers QB: Teddy Bridgewater.
Backup guard Mike Jordan also used to play in Carolina. Linebacker Deion Jones has played for most NFC South teams, and that includes the Panthers. Haason Reddick is injured, but if he's back, that'll give the Bucs another key former Panther to attack with.
The Panthers then see the Seattle Seahawks, with former Panther flameout Sam Darnold leading one of the best teams in football. The Panthers gave Darnold ample chances, but now he is one of the best QBs in the NFL, and the Panthers may be haunted by him in Week 17. The Bucs return in Week 18 to close out this difficult stretch of former Panthers.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers studs & duds from comeback win over Falcons
Takeaways from Carolina’s thrilling OT win vs. Falcons
Ejiro Evero compares Panthers rookie to rising Chiefs star