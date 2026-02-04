Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan Has Great News for Key Position

One of the many glaring needs the Carolina Panthers have going into the 2026 offseason is at linebacker. And if we're being honest, it's probably right at the top of the team's priority list, right behind finding some pass rush help.

Panthers GM and former linebacker Dan Morgan is well aware of that need, of course, and openly admitted that they could double-dip there with the draft and free agency.

Is linebacker a position the Panthers are going to take a harder look at in free agency or the draft?



Dan Morgan: I think it might be a combination - where we go free agency and in the draft as well.



Things I love to hear.



“I think that it might be a combination to where we go free agency and maybe in the draft as well. We have to build up depth there. Injuries at that position and then it being a pretty big drop off…that’s a really important position for us. It’s the guy that stands in front of the huddle and demands that respect. That’s definitely an area we feel like we need to improve upon, and we’re going to attack it just like we attack needs every year.”

The 2025 group's main weakness

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers linebacker Christian Rozeboom (56) celebrates intercepting the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

WqAgainst the run, they were just okay. They had some strong performances, but were never able to string much together in that department. Pass coverage, however? Oh boy, it was a major problem. Trevin Wallace, Christian Rozeboom, Claudin Cherelus, Krys Barnes, and Bam Martin-Scott allowed 113 receptions for over 1,100 yards and seven scores.

Letting veteran Shaq Thompson make sense, purely because of the recent injury history, but his voice would have been extremely valuable and could have still made an impact on the field.

Trevin Wallace is probably the only one of the current group that the Panthers see as part of their future, so keep your eyes on the available options when they are on the clock with the 19th overall pick. Ohio State's Sonny Styles makes a ton of sense. He's a well-rounded player and does everything at a high level. And as a matter of fact, I projected him to be the pick in my first seven-round Panthers mock draft earlier this week.

As far as free agents are concerned, names such as Devin Lloyd, Devin Bush, Justin Strnad, Leo Chenal, and Nekobe Dean could be potential targets.

